Company sparks buzz with high-tech upgrade to iconic off-road vehicle: 'Great design'

"This is one vehicle I would love to add to my collection!"

British electric vehicle innovator Bedeo has partnered with Iowa-based Monarch Defender to bring the world's first Land Rover Defender EV retrofit powered by in-wheel motors to the U.S. this July.

AutoEvolution reported that the custom build, part of Bedeo's Reborn Electric: Icons program, takes a classic Defender 110 and transforms it using an electric motor inside each wheel. That design not only eliminates the need for a traditional drivetrain; it also enhances off-road performance and improves weight distribution. According to Bedeo's prototype, the system delivers a combined 483 horsepower and up to 153 miles of range using a 75 kilowatt-hour battery. Full charging takes 12 hours on a 7 kW charger or an hour and a half on a 50 kW fast charger.

Although pricing hasn't been announced, Monarch's custom projects typically run around $300,000. But for classic car collectors, this could be the future of sustainable throwbacks — a heritage vehicle with 21st-century power and zero tailpipe pollution.

In addition to saving money on fuel and maintenance, electrified classics help expand consumer interest in EV ownership beyond new models alone. Plus, the EV transition is crucial to slashing toxic air pollution contributing to rising temperatures and more extreme weather events. In cities with more EVs on the road, both air quality and public health improve dramatically.

While some critics raise concerns about EV battery production and resource mining, it's worth noting that EVs replace an industry that extracts 16.5 billion tons of fossil fuels annually — compared with the 30 million tons needed for clean energy materials. Plus, unlike burned fuels, battery metals can be reused and recycled.

If you're considering making your next car an EV, you can maximize your benefits by installing solar panels. Charging your EV at home with solar is far cheaper than using public chargers or the grid. EnergySage makes it easy to compare local quotes and save up to $10,000 on installation.

Enthusiasts are already buzzing about the U.S. debut. "I hope to have an electric Land Rover someday and other electric British classic vehicles, too!" one YouTube user commented. "This is one vehicle I would LOVE to add to my collection!"

"We've always believed that great design should last — and with the right technology, it can have a second life that's even more meaningful," said Osman Boyner, founder and CEO of Bedeo, in a press release.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.