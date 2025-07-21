  • Business Business

Company sparks buzz with high-tech upgrade to iconic off-road vehicle: 'Great design'

"This is one vehicle I would love to add to my collection!"

by Christine Dulion
"This is one vehicle I would love to add to my collection!"

Photo Credit: Bedeo

British electric vehicle innovator Bedeo has partnered with Iowa-based Monarch Defender to bring the world's first Land Rover Defender EV retrofit powered by in-wheel motors to the U.S. this July. 

AutoEvolution reported that the custom build, part of Bedeo's Reborn Electric: Icons program, takes a classic Defender 110 and transforms it using an electric motor inside each wheel. That design not only eliminates the need for a traditional drivetrain; it also enhances off-road performance and improves weight distribution. According to Bedeo's prototype, the system delivers a combined 483 horsepower and up to 153 miles of range using a 75 kilowatt-hour battery. Full charging takes 12 hours on a 7 kW charger or an hour and a half on a 50 kW fast charger.

Although pricing hasn't been announced, Monarch's custom projects typically run around $300,000. But for classic car collectors, this could be the future of sustainable throwbacks — a heritage vehicle with 21st-century power and zero tailpipe pollution.

In addition to saving money on fuel and maintenance, electrified classics help expand consumer interest in EV ownership beyond new models alone. Plus, the EV transition is crucial to slashing toxic air pollution contributing to rising temperatures and more extreme weather events. In cities with more EVs on the road, both air quality and public health improve dramatically.

While some critics raise concerns about EV battery production and resource mining, it's worth noting that EVs replace an industry that extracts 16.5 billion tons of fossil fuels annually — compared with the 30 million tons needed for clean energy materials. Plus, unlike burned fuels, battery metals can be reused and recycled.

If you're considering making your next car an EV, you can maximize your benefits by installing solar panels. Charging your EV at home with solar is far cheaper than using public chargers or the grid. EnergySage makes it easy to compare local quotes and save up to $10,000 on installation.

Watch now: Does clean energy really cause blackouts?

Enthusiasts are already buzzing about the U.S. debut. "I hope to have an electric Land Rover someday and other electric British classic vehicles, too!" one YouTube user commented. "This is one vehicle I would LOVE to add to my collection!" 

"We've always believed that great design should last — and with the right technology, it can have a second life that's even more meaningful," said Osman Boyner, founder and CEO of Bedeo, in a press release.

Would you be more likely to drive an EV if you could charge it in 5 minutes?

Yes 👍

Depends on the cost 💰

No way 👎

I already have an EV 🔌

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x