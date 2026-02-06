Ford unveils game-changing new tech for upcoming models: 'Premium feature'

At this year's Consumer Electronics Show, Ford announced plans for new autonomous-driving tech, which it says will help the company deliver eyes-off capabilities by 2028.

The first production vehicle developed for the Universal EV platform will be a four-door midsize electric pickup launching in 2027 at a cost of around $30,000, according to an Electrek report.

Level 2 autonomy provides driver assistance features requiring constant supervision, while Level 4 vehicles operate entirely on their own within defined boundaries without driver intervention, such as self-driving taxis.

What Ford, along with other automakers like BMW and Stellantis, is planning is Level 3 conditional autonomy, where drivers can take their hands and eyes off the road while the vehicle handles driving duties. However, drivers will need to be available to take over on request.

Ford said that Level 3 autonomy will expand on its BlueCruise technology, which already allows subscribers hands-free driver assistance on select roadways.

"Autonomy shouldn't be a premium feature. By designing our own software and hardware in-house, we've found a way to make this technology more affordable. This means we can put advanced hands-free driving into the vehicles people actually buy, not just vehicles with unattainable price points," the company said in a press release.

At the heart of Ford's UEV platform is a more unified "vehicle brain," which the company developed to manage infotainment, advanced driver-assistance systems, audio, and networking.

Since the company owns the technology rather than buying it from outside suppliers, Ford claims this vehicle brain can deliver "significantly more capability at a 30% lower cost."

Ford's Universal EV platform includes an overhaul of traditional assembly line processes to maximize efficiency.

"We're transforming the traditional assembly line into an 'assembly tree.' Instead of one long conveyor, three sub-assemblies run down their own lines simultaneously and then join together," according to Bryce Currie, Ford vice president of Americas manufacturing.

He added that this will allow the company to assemble its new midsize electric truck 40% faster than before, and Ford's Louisville Assembly Plant is the testing ground for making the project a success.

Not only will Ford EV customers get a chance to test the future in transportation through Level 3 autonomous features, but they'll also get to do so without paying through the roof for the privilege.

These new features could also be a boon for the environment beyond just enticing EV-curious buyers with zero tailpipe emissions, lower fuel and maintenance costs, and quieter engines.

If perfected, the technology could allow for a smoother driving experience by optimizing speed and acceleration, which would also lead to more efficient energy use.

U.S. Department of Energy data shared by Earth.org estimates that automated driving could reduce fuel consumption by up to 20%.

The reduced cost for all these futuristic driving technologies could also nudge homeowners to install solar panel systems for their homes, both to reduce their carbon footprint and drive down vehicle charging costs even further.

Consumers looking to find affordable solar installers can take advantage of TCD's Solar Explorer tool to find the best quotes, potentially saving up to $10,000 on the project.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.