Homeowner seeks advice about the newly legal devices putting domineering energy companies in their place: 'Utilities are about to get surprised'

A homeowner in Utah turned to the internet for help after receiving confusing pushback from local power companies about newly legal balcony solar systems.

"I live in Utah and have been looking into Balcony Solar," the original poster wrote in the r/SolarDIY subreddit. "I have questions."

In May, a new state law in Utah took effect that allows homeowners to install balcony solar systems of up to 1,200 watts, according to The Business Download.

However, when the homeowner reached out to local utility companies, the employees did not seem aware of the new law.





"When I called my utility, they hadn't heard about it and said, 'You can't do that,'" the OP explained. "I poked a bit more and got them to agree to look into it."

Balcony solar systems are a great option for those looking to benefit from the cost savings and environmental benefits of home solar but who might not be able to install traditional roof-mounted solar panels. Smaller in size than roof-mounted panels, balcony solar systems plug directly into home power outlets. They are also a great option for renters or those who can't afford to purchase roof-mounted panels.

As for the OP, they wondered if they were simply confused about the new law, or if the power companies themselves had it wrong.

"I spoke to a few other local utilities with basically the same response," they wrote. "Is this just so new that no one is doing it yet and a bunch of utilities are about to get surprised?"

Other Redditors rushed to the comments to confirm that the utility company employees were mistaken.

"In my experience the people in the office don't really have the field knowledge to do the job they oversee," one commenter wrote. "I would not be surprised if most of them haven't heard of the rule change or know anything of the devices."

