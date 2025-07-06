Manufacturer launches new driverless EV project that could shake up modern factories: 'Safe, reliable self-driving'

Factories may soon operate in a smarter and greener way. There's a new self-driving electric vehicle project that may enhance mobility automation in the industrial sector.

According to iVT, Oxa, the brains behind autonomous driving software, has teamed up with Bradshaw EV, a trusted manufacturer and supplier of industrial electric vehicles. The two companies are launching a new wave of driverless electric vehicles. Designed to optimize operations in factories, airports, and solar farms, the EVs are already fully equipped and ready to go.

The Oxa-Bradshaw collaboration is starting with two autonomous vehicles: the Bradshaw T800 tow tractor and the Club Car Carryall 500 utility vehicle. Both come fitted with the advanced Oxa Driver self-driving software and are built for real-world industrial work.

The Bradshaw T800 has an eight-ton towing capability for off-highway light logistics applications. It can move autonomously across massive warehouse floors, distribution centers, campuses, airports, and other sites. Meanwhile, the Carryall 500 is designed for autonomous asset monitoring and data collection. It is fully equipped for use in industrial plants, solar farms, and other large environments.

These driverless EVs also don't just move cargo or collect data; they free human workers from repetitive or hazardous jobs, reduce operating costs, and help companies accomplish more without burning more fuel, making them smart and cost-efficient.

Their built-in inductive charging and rugged off-highway design allow them to run longer, cleaner, and with far less maintenance than traditional vehicles powered by internal combustion engines.

With the industrial sector contributing more than 3 billion tons of heat-trapping gases each year, innovations like driverless EVs can help slash this huge number. By replacing gas-powered fleets with clean, autonomous electric vehicles, industries reduce air and noise pollution as well as energy and health costs.

Oxa CEO Gavin Jackson, per iTV, called the partnership a major step toward "safe, reliable self-driving solutions." Together, Oxa and Bradshaw aim to deliver mobility automation that provides real productivity gains for industries that need them most.

This project aligns with a broader effort to make transportation cleaner and smarter across all sectors. One company in Dubai is pushing the freight transport revolution with a fleet of self-driving electric trucks. Hesai and Westwell have collaborated to develop all-electric trucks for more efficient logistics in ports and cargo terminals. Even Apple is contributing to the shift with its efforts to develop self-driving cars.

As more sectors adopt automation, innovations like the Oxa-Bradshaw EVs signal a shift in logistics operations and how industries can lower their negative impact on the environment.

For those exploring lower-impact travel alternatives, there are now more EV options available. The future of transport isn't just electric. It's autonomous — and already moving.

