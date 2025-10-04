BMW rolls out incredible 'superbrain' tech that transforms driving experience — here's what it can do

It boasts over 20 times the computing power of its predecessor.

A classic hallmark of the future is self-driving cars, and BMW may have taken a huge step toward that vision.

After a three-year partnership with chip-maker and software giant Qualcomm, the German auto company released an electric vehicle equipped with the Snapdragon Ride Pilot, a powerful new automation system, according to ArenaEV.

Photo Credit: BMW Group

A range of autonomous driving abilities is already out there. However, driver trust in this kind of technology is necessary for it to gain traction, and safety is still a core concern.

For automakers such as BMW, that means investing in advanced driver-assistance systems, not self-driving cars. This was the goal with the new all-electric iX3, the first car unveiled with the fruits of the Qualcomm collaboration on full display.

Besides helping people save money on gas and keeping the air free of tailpipe pollution, EVs are known for their high-tech features.

The Snapdragon system is no exception, as it boasts over 20 times the computing power of its predecessor. It relies on unique software built by Qualcomm and BMW as well as high-definition cameras and radar sensors that complete a 360-degree view. Paired with satellite data and maps, Snapdragon can pinpoint a car's location and surroundings, ArenaEV reported.

All this tech creates what BMW describes as a "superbrain" for autonomous cars. For consumers, it poses a radically different driving experience, including automatic lane changes, hands-free highway journeys, and AI that helps find and fill parking spots.

Meanwhile, another camera system makes sure that the person operating the vehicle is alert and attentive to safely supervise the Snapdragon copilot.

In fact, the whole system was designed in accordance with Automotive Safety Integrity Levels and cybersecurity measures to protect the complex software. It can also continuously learn thanks to wireless updates and anonymous data collected from other cars, ArenaEV explained.

This ability to evolve and improve makes Snapdragon a potential game-changer across the auto world. Qualcomm is looking to sell the platform, and 60 countries have already approved its use, according to ArenaEV.

