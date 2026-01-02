New research finds unexpected benefit for homeowners who switch to EVs: 'They just happen to have wheels on them'

Electric vehicle batteries could power your home while slashing your energy bills and cutting emissions, according to new research from the University of Michigan reported on by Futurity.

The new study examined vehicle-to-home charging, known as V2H. The emerging technology allows EV owners to tap into their car batteries to manage household power. The system works almost like a generator — but instead of burning gasoline, it provides electricity stored in batteries charged by the grid.

"As we try to decarbonize the grid, we need energy storage to be able to do that," said Robb De Kleine, lifecycle research analyst with Ford, per the article. "A lot of the time, the first instinct is to build stationary storage. But EVs could serve as electricity storage devices. They just happen to have wheels on them."

The research, published in Nature Energy, found that V2H could save EV owners 40-90% of their charging costs over the vehicle's lifetime, translating to savings of $2,400 to $5,600.

The technology could also reduce lifecycle emissions from household electricity use by 70-250%, cutting between 24 and 57 tons of carbon dioxide.

"Putting vehicle batteries between the electricity grid and homes makes it possible for homes to buy electricity for all household uses when it is cheap and clean — for example, in the afternoon, when there is a lot of solar power — and to store it in the car's battery for later use," said Parth Vaishnav, assistant professor at the University of Michigan School of Environment and Sustainability.

The study also showed that, in parts of Texas and California, cost savings from V2H compared to conventional charging can be so substantial that they more than offset the electricity needed for driving. Researchers evaluated 432 regions across the U.S., finding that V2H enabled emission reductions in areas accounting for 60% of the population.

"When people think of EV charging, it's usually thought of as a burden, a cost that is added to your electric bill," said Jiahui Chen, lead author of the study. "But, with this kind of technology integration, we can make charging an asset."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.