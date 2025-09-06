Ford makes jaw-dropping announcement about new $30,000 model: 'An interesting piece of the EV evolution'

Ford is making a major shift in its vehicle lineup, announcing that it will retire two of its best-selling gas-powered SUVs to make way for a new midsize electric pickup truck priced at about $30,000, reported Electrek.

The automaker unveiled the plan at its Louisville, Kentucky, assembly plant, where the new model will be built starting in 2027, Electrek revealed. The electric truck will be the first vehicle based on Ford's new "Universal EV Platform," which is designed to provide more interior space and lower ownership costs compared with competitors like Tesla's Model Y.

The announcement came with surprises. Ford said it will discontinue the Escape, its second-best-selling SUV, and the Lincoln Corsair after the 2026 model year. Both models are currently built at the Louisville facility, which will be repurposed to produce the new generation of affordable EVs.

Ford has invested about $5 billion into the plant, creating nearly 4,000 jobs in preparation for this shift. The company says the new truck will be part of a family of lower-cost EVs that are expected to expand consumer access to clean transportation.

Electric vehicles are gaining traction worldwide as automakers push out new models at lower price points. EVs save drivers money by eliminating oil changes and many fluid replacements, cutting fuel costs, and reducing long-term maintenance. They also operate with quieter engines and produce no tailpipe pollution. Drivers can explore how to make their next car an EV with more resources available for first-time buyers.

Some critics point to the environmental impact of mining for lithium and other minerals used in batteries. Research shows the clean energy transition requires about 30 million tons of minerals each year, but the world currently extracts about 16.5 billion tons of dirty energy annually, which is burned and cannot be reused, unlike battery materials — so electric is still better for the planet.

Studies also show EVs quickly pay off their environmental footprint — a Tesla Model 3 offsets its manufacturing costs after just 13,500 miles compared with a Toyota Corolla, according to Reuters.

"This is an interesting piece of the EV evolution," one commenter wrote, noting that automakers are repurposing factories for electric models instead of building new ones. "As EV supply increases, supply of gas models will correspondingly decrease," they added.

