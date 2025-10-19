Leaked images reveal prototype of Ferrari's first-ever EV — here's what we know

Ferrari fans, buckle up. The Italian automaker's first-ever electric vehicle just hit the test track, and the sneak peeks are nothing short of jaw-dropping.

Autocar's spy photographers recently caught Ferrari testing what appears to be a near-production prototype outside its headquarters in Maranello, Italy. Wrapped in heavy camouflage, the model offers a first real look at Ferrari's long-awaited debut into the all-electric market.

CEO Benedetto Vigna confirmed that the EV will be unveiled in stages, starting with its "technological heart" this month, followed by the interior reveal in early 2026, and a full unveiling next spring. Reports suggest a starting price around $500,000, with production expected to begin in Ferrari's brand-new "E-building" facility, where all future electric powertrains will be made.

Ferrari's leap into the EV market is part of a much broader trend in the auto world. Kia recently launched its EV2 and EV5 models, while Ford is developing a hybrid version of the iconic Mustang. As more legacy automakers transition away from gas-powered vehicles, drivers are gaining access to high-performance cars that are cleaner, quieter, and cheaper to maintain.

EVs save owners thousands in the long run, with no oil changes and fewer moving parts to maintain. They also help slash harmful air pollution, which contributes to asthma and other respiratory issues. And according to MIT, even when factoring in manufacturing, EVs emit nearly half the lifetime pollution of traditional gas-powered cars.

Critics often point to the environmental impact of mining for EV batteries, but context matters. While about 30 million tons of minerals are extracted annually for the clean energy transition, we currently dig up around 16.5 billion tons of dirty energy sources each year, all of which cannot be reused. The minerals used for EVs, on the other hand, can be recycled and repurposed.

Ferrari's EV may still be under wraps, but if the early glimpses are any indication, the future of luxury driving looks electric — and fast.

