Ferrari set to reveal major shake-up to its iconic fleet of supercars: 'Rooted in our racing heritage'

Legendary sports car maker Ferrari has sparked excitement among automotive enthusiasts with news of the company's first all-electric vehicle, which is slated to hit showrooms in fall 2026, according to an article in CleanTechnica.

"The first electric Ferrari will be rooted in our racing heritage and will draw from a broader technical reservoir while preserving all its authenticity and consistency," said Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari's CEO, according to the company's website.

While Ferrari is known for making high-end sports cars that are well beyond the financial reach of most people, the fact that the company is now dipping its toes into the EV market could help lend important cultural caché to the electric-vehicle marketplace.

In the process, Ferrari could help EVs of all kinds appeal to a wider demographic.

While Vigna has described Tesla's EVs as "practical and utilitarian," Ferrari has strived to engineer an electric vehicle that is "emotional," according to CleanTechnica.

While the first all-electric Ferrari is not expected to hit the market until October 2026, it is not the company's first foray into EV technology.

In 2013, Ferrari released its first road-ready hybrid, known as LaFerrari. The hybrid "hypercar" combined a gas-powered engine with dual-electric motors, according to Ferrari's website.

While EVs are most well-known for being more environmentally friendly than gas-powered cars, increasingly, fans of power, speed, and acceleration are being drawn to EVs because of their superior performance.

"EVs often outperform traditional combustion engine vehicles in terms of acceleration due to their ability to apply maximum torque instantaneously," according to The Alliance for Climate Transition Institute. "EVs can deliver remarkable acceleration, with some models even setting world records."

In fact, as of January 2025, the world-record holder for fastest accelerating car is the all-electric McMurtry Spéirling, which can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in a jaw-dropping 1.55 seconds, according to duPont Registry.

Further, EVs are not only responsible for less planet-heating pollution per mile than gas-powered cars, but they are also significantly better for public health.

In addition to heat-trapping carbon dioxide, gas-powered vehicles also release harmful substances such as toxic carbon monoxide and health-harming particulate matter.

"Health effects from vehicle pollution can include respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, as well as increased risk of cancer," according to the California Air Resources Board.

Driving an EV can also save up to $2,200 per year on fuel costs, according to the Department of Energy.

Additionally, EV owners spend roughly 40% less money on maintenance over a vehicle's lifetime as compared to owners of gas-powered vehicles, a report by Atlas Public Policy found.

