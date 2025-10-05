Ford unveils plans for incredible new hybrid model: '[Works] well for performance drivers'

Ford is moving closer to electrifying one of its most iconic cars. According to a report from Ford Authority, the company has a hybrid Mustang in development, making a major step toward its promise to offer partially electric powertrains across its lineup by 2030.

The project, known internally as S650E, is already being tested in prototypes, Ford Authority reported. While details remain mostly under wraps, sources say the car is in the "Technology Prove-Out" stage — meaning engineers are running prototypes on the road with some form of hybrid system.

The development comes after years of speculation. Back in 2017, Ford committed $700 million to expand its Flat Rock Assembly plant in Michigan and announced plans for a hybrid Mustang by 2020. That never materialized, but the company has continued to hint that electrification is on the way for the beloved model.

Ford CEO Jim Farley recently confirmed that while a fully electric Mustang coupe is unlikely in the near future, a "partially electrified" Mustang is still very much on the table. "We really do believe partial electric powertrains work well for performance drivers," he said in 2024, according to Ford Authority.

A hybrid Mustang could mean big benefits for drivers, power, and otherwise. Hybrids and EVs help to save on fuel while delivering a smoother, quieter ride, cutting down on costly maintenance like oil changes. Unlike traditional gas cars, they produce no tailpipe pollution, which is better for the health of communities and the planet at large.

Some critics have pointed to the environmental costs of mining materials for EV batteries, but experts note that the numbers tell a different story: The clean energy transition requires around 30 million tons of minerals annually, compared to the 16.5 billion tons of gas, oil, and coal dug up each year. What's more, an MIT study found that EVs create far less lifetime air pollution per mile driven than gas-powered cars,

Charging your EV at home also makes owning an EV or hybrid with plug-in capability much cheaper than having to rely on public chargers. What's more, pairing a hybrid or EV with solar panels can supercharge the savings, since producing your own energy costs less than pulling power from the grid.

Whether it's about saving money at the pump, cutting down on maintenance costs, or simply enjoying a smoother ride, Ford's hybrid Mustang shows how the next era of driving blends performance with practicality — and it's only the beginning of what's to come.

