Kia shakes up EV market after unveiling impressive new models: '[We] will take the lead'

One automaker is looking to break away from the pack as electric vehicle competition heats up.

Kia displayed its full range of European-sold EVs for the first time at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich this September, according to Electrek. The lineup included two new models, the EV2 and the EV5.

The South Korean manufacturer aims to provide EVs for all different types of drivers. The EV2 will be its smallest model and its least expensive. Meanwhile, the mid-sized EV5 can compete more directly with other electric SUVs.

Kia also showcased a slew of EVs already on the market. These included the compact EV3, which was the most-bought EV in the United Kingdom over the first half of 2025. The EV4, a similar hatchback model, is building on that momentum, Electrek reported.

For the auto buffs, Kia makes its powerful "GT" electric sports cars. The PV5 electric passenger and cargo vans round out the class of vehicles, with pickup truck and camper van versions coming soon.

With this diverse EV lineup on display, Kia's goal to appeal to a wide range of drivers was crystal clear.

"[We] will take the lead in popularizing EVs," the company said, per Electrek.

This kind of strategy is not only a smart business play; it's also a good sign for consumers. More EV options mean more people can find what they want and benefit from never needing to buy gas again, while also enjoying simpler car maintenance.

And the more people driving EVs means less tailpipe pollution dirtying the air and overheating the planet. Granted, what goes into building and charging an EV is by no means perfect for the environment. But the process is still less harmful than relying solely on gas-powered cars.

The average EV is gradually getting more affordable, and there are lots of ways to get closer and closer to breaking even on the purchase. Setting up a home charger can level up the personal savings of going electric, and so can connecting it to a home solar system.

Kia's showcase created plenty of buzz.

"I'm a retiree and live in a big city. The EV2 would work for me," one Electrek reader commented.

"Consensus in the automotive press is that the EV3 is excellent value," another added.

"Those are good looking cars," shared a third.

