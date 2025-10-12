Ford unveils new update that will be game-changer for drivers: 'A more continuous experience'

Ford is definitely not resting on its laurels after the F-150 Lightning unseated Tesla's Cybertruck as the best-selling all-electric pickup in America.

In fact, the automaker is looking to expand its lead with a new update that takes the vehicle's hands-free mode to the next level, according to Electrek. Ford says the new BlueCruise software update can extend hands-free driving time by a factor of eight.

The biggest gains are for drivers with BlueCruise 1.0 who will upgrade to 1.4, the latest version. Drivers on BlueCruise 1.2 will still see their hands-free time jump by up to five times. The update is rolling out to 2022-25 F-150 Lightning drivers.

Ford says drivers will notice the update "in a more continuous experience" when it comes to better cornering and reduced side-to-side movement in their lane by up to 80 percent, per Electrek.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

New features include repositioning that adjusts for adjacent traffic, such as semi-trucks, and self-driven lane changes that drivers can activate by using the turn signal.

The F-150 Lightning has been a favorite among drivers and car reviewers since its launch, and this update should further that momentum. The trend is set to continue with the forthcoming 2026 F-150 Lightning STX, which offers 50 additional miles of range, 84 more horsepower, and numerous other enhancements, all at the same price point.

That's music to the ears of those looking to buy an EV and access its considerable benefits, such as lower maintenance costs, no tailpipe pollution, a quieter ride, and significant fuel savings.

Drivers can save even more on fuel by charging up at home instead of at a public charging station. Qmerit can help homeowners looking to acquire the pinnacle of home charging by installing a Level 2 station, providing prospective buyers with free, fast installation estimates.

Another way to save through at-home charging is by powering your EV with clean energy generated by home solar panels rather than relying on the grid. EnergySage can help connect homeowners with free online tools and quotes from trusted installers, offering consumers the potential to save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

However drivers choose to power their F-150 Lightning, it's clear this is one of the buzziest vehicles on the market. It's turned heads with a record-breaking SuperTruck navigating Pikes Peak and a model literally powering a rock concert.

Now, it looks like the car will be doing more grunt work than ever for drivers on the road.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.