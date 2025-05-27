Tesla's Cybertruck loses title as best-selling electric pickup in US — here's the model that took the No. 1 spot

Tesla's unique, angular Cybertruck is no longer the best-selling electric pickup in America, as reported by InsideEVs. The Cybertruck's decline follows a string of recent Tesla developments that have called into question the stability and the future of one of the world's largest EV companies.

What's happening?

After being America's top-selling electric pickup in 2024, the Tesla Cybertruck has now fallen to the Ford F-150 Lightning. During 2025's first quarter, the Ford F-150 Lightning had nearly 800 more registrations than the Cybertruck, according to InsideEVs, which referenced recent data from S&P Global Mobility.

For some context, the outlet noted, "Compared to last year's first quarter, this year's numbers are a huge improvement for the Cybertruck. However, that's to be expected because deliveries of Tesla's pickup officially started in late November 2023, making Q1 of 2024 its first full quarter on sale."

2025's Q1 also marked the second consecutive quarter of declining sales for the Cybertruck.

Why are declining Cybertruck sales notable?

Tesla's Cybertruck is well-known for its one-of-a-kind, futuristic shape. More importantly, as an all-electric vehicle, the Cybertruck produces zero tailpipe emissions, reducing air pollution and the heat-trapping gases that drive rising global temperatures.

It also uses Tesla's clean energy ecosystem for an even smaller carbon footprint. Owners can power other devices using the Cybertruck, such as appliances and phones.

The Cybertruck's sales slump could signal problems within Tesla's EV lineup. A drop in demand could lead to production cuts and delays and may even drive up prices on other models. Tesla already increased the price of the Model S by $5,000 at the end of 2024. Future increases could make EVs unaffordable for some consumers.

Even before the Cybertruck's drop in sales, several other developments at Tesla could be seen as contributing to uncertainty regarding the company.

In 2023, the company recalled more than two million EVs over safety concerns with its Autopilot system, and in 2024, Tesla announced it would be laying off about 10% of its workforce. The company also announced a recall for most Cybertrucks in March regarding an exterior panel that had the potential to fall off. Public perception of Elon Musk has also shifted in recent years, which may influence how consumers view Tesla as a brand.

These issues may be contributing to the Cybertruck's decline. If Tesla, one of the leaders in the EV space, continues to face setbacks, it could slow some movement toward climate-friendly vehicles.

What's being done about EV adoption?

Despite the Cybertruck's faltering sales, EVs seem to be doing well overall.

According to the International Energy Agency, over 20 million EVs could be sold globally in 2025. In 2024, U.S. sales of EVs grew by 10%, resulting in about one in every 10 cars sold being an EV. As Cybertruck sales falter, other EVs, like the Ford F-150 Lightning, may gain traction.

The good news is that many auto manufacturers are working toward better, more reliable EVs.

For example, Chinese automaker BYD Co. is set to release quick-charging EVs that can charge about as quickly as it takes to fill a typical tank with gas. Chinese and American scientists are also working toward making better, more efficient EV batteries, per NPR.

There are plenty of options if you want to make your next car an EV. Fluctuations in vehicle popularity and sales are common. But the broader EV industry is moving in a strong direction with advances that could make EVs more convenient and accessible.

