Ford shares eye-popping video of new 'SuperTruck' breaking records on iconic mountain peak: 'Completing the toughest challenges'

Ford showcased the incredible speed of its all-electric truck, the F-150 Lightning SuperTruck, on the iconic Pikes Peak racetrack in Colorado, breaking records and demonstrating EVs are up to any vehicular task.

During the 102nd annual running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, F-150 sped through the track in 8:53.553, the fastest time among 61 competitors.

Driver Romain Dumas, who had to overcome a technical issue during his drive, also set a new qualifying record in the Pikes Peak Open class with a time of 3:32.831.

"The progression of Ford electric vehicles taking on and completing the toughest challenges is a major testament to the hard work and dedication our teams have put into the program," Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports, said in a press statement.

The impressive record set by the F-150 Lightning SuperTruck is just the latest proof of the advancement of EVs, showing they're just as capable as a traditional gas-powered car, making them more appealing to drivers.

One of the biggest draws is reduced maintenance costs, thanks to not needing fluid or oil changes, not to mention the ability to skip fueling up at gas stations. According to the Department of Energy, you can save up to $2,200 driving a full electric vehicle.

There's also their well-known environmental benefits, like releasing no tailpipe exhaust. As the EPA reports, even if charging the battery comes from a power plant where pollution is increased, the overall total is still lower than that of a gas car.

That can further be reduced by pairing EV charging at home with solar power, which is cheaper than using public charging stations or relying on the power grid. EnergySage actually offers a free service to compare quotes from local installers and can help you save up to $10,000 on installations, making the addition easy.

