New electric truck owner shares honest review after making the switch from traditional pickup: 'Absolute game-changer'

by Noah Jampol
Photo Credit: Reddit

It didn't take long for a longtime gas-powered truck driver to fully jump on the EV bandwagon.

Posting to the r/electricvehicles subreddit, the proud owner of an F-150 Lightning declared it "my first EV and already my favorite car yet" after under a month of ownership.

They called the 2024 Platinum model "the perfect replacement" for their 2017 Raptor. 

"The ability to charge at home is an absolute game-changer after 20 years of V8 and V6 turbo trucks," they explained. "I'm coming from a 2017 Raptor that I loved, but I did not love filling up with premium in a typically empty truck that averaged 15 mpg."

The OP raved about other aspects, calling it the "best driving F-150 ever with its fully independent suspension." They similarly praised its comfort, speed, and practicality.

Their situation is interesting as they said 99% of their driving is in a 30-mile range, which quells their range anxiety. Still, they admitted that, in the past, the two or three annual road trips they do held them back from switching to an EV.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Eventually, though, they "came to the realization that it was absurd to compromise on 99% of my driving because of range anxiety I'd only experience a handful of times each year." That hit home with many.

"Your description describes a lot more truck owners than you'd think," one wrote.

The OP will put the F-150 Lightning to the test with an upcoming road trip, which they've mapped out for longer refueling stops and conservative range estimates. Either way, they're happy with their decision.

"The best part is: in all the ways that matter it is an F-150, but better," they concluded.

The OP's effusive praise for their EV mirrors many new owners' experiences. Accessing huge fuel savings with the holy grail of EV ownership — home charging — is a hit with consumers. An EV's faster ride is another frequent observation.

EV drivers can also expect lower maintenance costs down the road while lowering their individual tailpipe pollution. Their range anxiety concerns might be reduced further as more charging stations crop up and EV batteries improve.

Overall EV adoption is a win for the planet. Collectively, it reduces our dependence on dirty energy that heats the Earth and pollutes the air.

Redditors were on board with the OP's choice.

"Looks gorgeous!" one remarked. "Lightning is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable rides." 

x