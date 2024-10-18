Startup unveils sleek new tiny homes capable of generating energy for modern off-grid living: 'A living experience that is meant to positively impact ... well-being'

The construction and installation process is tailored to each buyer and their budgets and needs.

The innovative startup Cosmic Buildings recently revealed its latest model: Cosmic One, a tiny home that could make real strides in sustainable home construction. It is revolutionary for its eco-friendly approach to water and energy usage as well as its aesthetic and accessibility.

In an interview with Dwell Magazine, Cosmic Buildings founder Sasha Jokic reflected on the project as well as the company's earliest origins. Jokic wanted the business to directly address the U.S. housing crisis along with key industry problems, such as cost and wastefulness, by "mak[ing] prefabs that can generate at least as much energy as they use" without sacrificing design and details.

"Our only shot at meeting global and national net-zero goals is to decarbonize our homes, because the way we build and operate homes accounts for almost 42[%] of energy-related emissions," stated Jokic in Dwell. Read more about home energy use statistics here.

Jokic's ultimate goal is, he told Dwell, to "introduce the most sustainable ADU [home model] on the market," leading to the multifaceted climate-conscious features in the Cosmic One build. Though many modern home builds have made progress toward sustainability, they share a foundational process that Jokic refers to as "a reliance on traditional on-site infrastructure development."

This typical construction process — along with the fact that many homes are still powered by expensive and harmful dirty energy sources like coal, oil, and natural gas — leads to increased energy use and increased environmental pollution that has a negative impact on our health and wallets.

That's why Cosmic One has traded that process for the prefab structures that are mostly built offsite and then easily assembled in their final location. (Think IKEA furniture, but it's an entire house.)

Other sustainable details include the use of non-toxic and "responsibly sourced materials that are produced with digital fabrication techniques to minimize waste," enhanced air filtration, self-generating solar power, and "water recycling capabilities," Jokic explained to Dwell.

Jokic added that the homes "are meant to be self-sustaining." Anyone spending time in a Cosmic One model will inherently begin to learn about sustainable decision-making, as the homes have a companion app "to see a clear picture of the energy they consume, the water they use, and the waste they generate."

Dwell explained that the Cosmic One models can "go in your backyard or completely off-grid" and added that multiple layouts are available from studio to two-bedroom. The construction and installation process, which takes around seven months, is tailored to each buyer and their budgets and needs, with in-house consultants and an "online design studio" also available.

Overall, Jokic hopes that those living in the Cosmic One homes will have "a living experience that is meant to positively impact their well-being." Tiny homes are often more affordable — the Cosmic One has a range of price options beginning at $279,000. Living minimalist can lower utility and maintenance fees, reduce clutter, improve mental health, and lead to more experiences in nature.

Currently, one hundred of the homes "are available in California as a limited-edition release," Jokic said in Dwell, with a temporary showroom open in San Francisco.

