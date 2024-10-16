Homeowner reveals simple hack to slash your high electric bills: 'My bill went from ... $400 to $62 a month'

There are a ton of tips out there for keeping your bills down, from weatherization to freezer maintenance. One TikToker explains how she saved hundreds on her monthly bills with a surprisingly simple hack.

The scoop

Toni Dowell (@justtdowell) mostly posts content about how to get a great deal on a car, but in one clip, she gives some great advice for how to dramatically cut your electric bill.

"You will not believe what it is," she says. "My bill went from $300, $400 to $62 a month."

Toni goes on to explain that the thing that slashed her bill was unplugging all of the items around her home when not in use. She says it may be a little tedious but it makes a huge difference. You can unplug lamps, toasters, and even your TV when you go to bed to make sure they aren't able to suck up energy.

How it's working

This tip is so practical because it mitigates the effects of energy vampires. While not quite as fearsome as the legends of horror, this type of vampire is draining your wallet rather than your blood.

Energy vampires are devices around your home that pull energy even when not in use. The NRDC found that nearly a quarter of the energy used in your home is being siphoned by these inefficient appliances. Georgetown University made a list of some of the biggest culprits, including phone chargers, coffee machines, and video game consoles.

Just by unplugging these items, you should be able to shave around 20% off your bill. In addition to lowering your monthly costs, tips like this help lower your carbon impact. An NRDC report found that "All this electricity consumption contributes to the 1,375 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity used in U.S. homes annually and the nearly 1 billion tons of carbon dioxide pollution—15 percent of all U.S. greenhouse gas emissions— from burning fossil fuels to generate it every year."

What people are saying

Folks in the comments were hoping this tip could cut back their expensive bills.

One person said, "Thank you, I will try it out. See what happens. Anything to save helps."

Another added, "Thank you for the tip."

"I use white string lights at night in my living room, bedroom and kitchen. They are beautiful and it really made a giant difference on my bill," suggested another.

