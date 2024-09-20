  • Business Business

IKEA announces impressive change targeting 100% of nation's delivery fleet — and it could set new industry standard

IKEA recently made an exciting announcement that will impact its delivery fleet in India and move toward its sustainability goals. According to an article published in Outlook Planet, IKEA plans to make all its delivery vehicles in India electric by 2025. 

In 2019, IKEA first introduced electric vehicles to its delivery fleet in India. Since then, the Swedish company has added about 100 EVs. As a result of this transition, 88% of IKEA's current deliveries in India are now made by electric vehicles

In some cities, such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Pune, the company has already achieved 100% zero-emission deliveries thanks to its EV fleet.

"At the country level, these sets of EVs have helped us reach more than 90% of zero-emission customer home deliveries as of July 2024," Saiba Suri, country customer fulfillment manager,  Ikea India, told Business Standard.

To expand its EV delivery fleet further, IKEA has partnered with automotive manufacturers that have capabilities to scale EV infrastructure, such as Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, and EKA

Moving forward, IKEA plans to increase its EV fleet by 40%. Right now, the company is piloting same-day deliveries in Hyderabad, and within the coming year, it plans to bring this service to other cities as well. 

IKEA's EV fleet in India not only optimizes deliveries for customers but also has a positive impact on the environment. This corporate move will reduce IKEA's environmental impact by significantly decreasing the total amount of pollutants entering the atmosphere. 

While electric vehicles have zero tailpipe pollution, gas-powered vehicles release harmful pollutants that contribute to the globe's rising temperatures, according to reports by the EPA. When large corporations, such as IKEA, transition away from gas-powered delivery fleets, they help create a cleaner, more sustainable future for their customers.

