You can save thousands when you switch to the hottest HVAC technology: 'It's a quality-of-life improvement'

With the planet experiencing warmer temperatures these days, staying comfortable becomes top of mind for people. Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems are beneficial as they regulate home temperatures, improve indoor air quality, and control humidity.

Typically utilizing multiple components inside and outside the home, some can do more than others while remaining energy-efficient. Heat pumps, an energy-efficient alternative to furnaces and air conditioners for all climates, can move heat from the house to the outdoors and vice versa. The opportunity to save both money and energy when you switch to the latest in HVAC technology is too good to pass up.

The scoop

As discussed in a previous release, heat pumps are versatile in that they can both heat and cool your home. The historic Inflation Reduction Act, the largest investment by the United States Congress for climate action (up to $370 billion), has made it possible for Americans to save money on how they power their homes.

The IRA offers up to $2,000 in tax credits to homeowners who install a heat pump, potentially cutting installation costs by half. For those classified as low-income households, there's an even greater incentive of up to $8,000 available.









As heat pumps essentially use a refrigerant that is compressed and decompressed, the technology controls where the heat goes, coming from or into the home. This is great as it eliminates the need for a separate heater, air, or other HVAC system.

How it's helping

Heat pumps function across all seasons. Unlike air conditioners and radiators, they use significantly less energy when moving heat around. As a result, they significantly reduce the amount of pollution in the air, which is great news. Similar to a type of regulator, what makes the technology truly unique is the ability to collect heat from air, water, or the surrounding ground outside your home and divert it to the outdoors.

According to the Department of Energy, the most common type is the air-source heat pump, which can reduce electricity use for heating up to 75%.

Homeowners who weatherize their homes can see noticeable savings on their energy expenses, up to $300 annually. In fact, home upgrades continue to be backed by programs such as Energy Star, which encourages energy-efficient products and devices.

As the federal government promotes the adoption of electrification and energy efficiency, making the switch to reduce electricity bills has never been easier. The Defense Production Act, for example, has been approved to manufacture more of them in the United States, per The Hill.

Heat pump marketplaces such as EnergySage can help so many choose the ideal energy-saving items and find great rebate options as they make the upgrade.



What people are saying

Heat pumps are generating quite a buzz, and for good reason. Homeowners such as Michael Overend from Minnesota shared how heat pumps have kept their homes warm, even in harsh conditions, while saving money.

"It's a quality-of-life improvement," Brown University political economist Alexander Gard-Murray told The New York Times.

