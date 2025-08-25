Traveler shares unbelievable experience after luxury trip on high-speed train: 'I basically got my ticket for free'

TikToker Explore with Mia (@chinesewithmia) proudly shows her over 540,000 followers that luxury train travel doesn't have to involve high prices, as it does with flying.

In her video, she enjoys luxury treatment from personalized service to food to plush seats — all for the cost of a movie ticket.

Mia rode the business class on China's high-speed train for only $15. Her experience starts in the business class lounge, where drinks and snacks await. An attendant personally escorts her to the platform before train staff take over her care. Her spacious seat has room for her luggage, a large screen TV, a wireless charger, and slippers. A fully reclining seat makes it easy to take a real nap.

Despite being only a 30-minute trip, it didn't leave her hungry. They also served her coffee and a meal.

A compatible experience on a flight typically costs four figures. So, it's no wonder Mia says, "I basically got my ticket for free."

Her documented journeys (she actually filmed several different trips for this video) prompted one commenter to exclaim, "[I] will definitely look at getting business class!"

Mia isn't the only content creator noting the joys of rail travel and how easy it is to treat yourself to high service without breaking the bank. One TikToker's experience caused a commenter to question the state of comparable U.S. transport. Another traveler shared that the first class looks like an airplane on the Chinese high-speed trains.

These traveller stories show how comfortable and affordable trains can be for long-haul travel. Regular commuter trains provide comparable personal and environmental benefits. Drivers can save money on gas and parking while enjoying a relaxing daily commute instead of fighting traffic.

According to Our World Data, transportation accounts for over 16.2% of global carbon pollution, with tailpipe exhaust linked to respiratory and heart conditions. This pollution is also directly linked to the global overheating that caused 2024 to become the hottest year on record, according to NASA. Luckily, more sustainable travel through trains and EVs can help offset that.

As noted in the journal Transport Policy's 2021 study, travelers substituting high-speed rail for air travel have already reduced China's carbon pollution by 18%. Widespread adoption of electric rail travel can reduce noise pollution and preserve more land through the need for fewer highways. It all helps the planet become cooler, cleaner, and safer over time.

