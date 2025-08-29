Travelers share honest review after taking luxury trip on high-speed train: 'We had no idea what to expect'

A TikTok creator duo is giving viewers a first-hand look at China's luxury high-speed trains, and the ride looks so smooth and stylish that it's turning heads online.

Travel creators Taz and Libby (@sunkissedbucketlist) documented their first-ever trip in business class on the route between Guangzhou and Shenzhen, China. From reclining seats and snack boxes to a surprisingly roomy bathroom and even a coatroom, the couple found the experience closer to flying first class than sitting on a train.

"We had no idea what to expect," the creators admit early in the video, but they were quickly won over. "This carriage is fancy and exclusive, with just five seats in business class and the comfiest train seats ever."

They highlighted complimentary water, reading lights, panoramic windows with shades, and a snack box that earned "10 out of 10 cashews." At 300 kilometers per hour (186 mph), the train covered the distance between the two cities in no time.

China's vast high-speed rail network is one of the largest and most advanced in the world, and videos like this help explain why it impresses so many international visitors. For passengers, it means skipping airport lines and reducing stressful commutes.

China's high-speed rail network is not only engineered for speed and comfort. It has become a global model of sustainable travel. These electric trains serve as a cleaner alternative to air and auto transport, shrinking carbon emissions while offering unmatched convenience and comfort.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

Electric-powered high-speed rail produces significantly fewer emissions than planes, offering a cleaner and more environmentally friendly way to travel. High-speed rail helps reduce reliance on cars and flights, alleviating traffic congestion, limiting the use of dirty energy, and improving air quality.

Commenters on the TikTok video loved the in-depth review of the rail system. One wrote, 'China is leaps and bounds ahead.'

Another added their experience, 'Love this! Tried it on my last trip alone to Shanghai.'

With a third adding some additional information: 'Not only can you access a business lounge with a separate entrance and security, but the staff will also escort you to the platform, train car, and assist with luggage.'

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.