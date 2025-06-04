Traveler shares eye-opening video after taking luxury trip on US high-speed train: 'I was acting like a kid in a candy store'

If you've ever needed a sign for trying out train travel, a video posted to TikTok by the creator Leesha (@vibinwithleesha) could be it.

In the video, Leesha recorded the convenience and thrill of her first time taking the Brightline Train. She opted for the premium experience, which included a free bag check-in and access to the premium lounge.

The premium lounge was equipped with a spread of delicious food, a comfortable seating area, and a well-stocked drinks dispenser, all included with the ticket.

"You can see I was acting like a kid in a candy store," she narrated in the video.

Leesha explained that she was going from Fort Lauderdale to Miami.

"We could have driven, but life is all about making new memories and trying new experiences," Leesha said.

High-speed rail is gaining traction in the United States, with various projects either underway or exploring viability. The ease, amenities, and prices of the few existing lines are spurring the popularity.

The High Speed Rail Alliance explained that a hypothetical high-speed train trip from Chicago to Minneapolis would be far cheaper than driving or flying. A high-speed rail train ticket would also cost about $75 instead of about $200 or more for flying or driving. It further estimated that taking a high-speed train would be a whopping three times faster than driving.

Usually, driving from Fort Lauderdale to Miami takes forty-five minutes by car and accounts for an estimated 11.25 kilograms of planet-harming emissions. But the high-speed Brightline rail journey only takes around thirty minutes and emits far fewer planet-harming emissions.

Leesha's video acted as an impetus for viewers to try the train out for themselves.

"Now I want to book a ticket," wrote one commenter. "I don't know where I'm going to go but I want to go."

Another, who has also traveled by Brightline before, mentioned that they had a similar experience.

"Brightline is so convenient while traveling in Florida," they wrote. "I enjoyed my trip from Fort Lauderdale to Tampa."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.