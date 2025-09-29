Traveler shares eye-opening video after opting for high-speed train instead of flying: 'That's why I rarely take planes'

He highlighted the comforts and value of the business class trip.

One recent TikTok video is giving viewers a glimpse into China's sleek high-speed rail system, showing why more travelers there are choosing trains over planes.

Creator Joe Ng (@joe.ng1) recently shared his experience on a high-speed rail trip between Shenzhen and Guangzhou, a route that takes less than an hour at speeds topping 300 kilometers per hour (around 186 miles per hour).

"That's why I rarely take planes while in China," he said in the video, pointing out that the rail network covers much of the country and often outpaces air travel once airport security and boarding times are factored in.

#shenzhen #highspeedrail #future ♬ original sound - Joe Ng @joe.ng1 High speed rail is definitely the way to travel. When booking trains there are various options to choose from. Just pay attention to the naming system as it's different than north American.Business Class = First class First Class = Business class Second Class = EconomyIf traveling Economy this same route can be ridden for $10! #china

Ng highlighted the comfort of the business class car, which he explained is more like first class in North America. Riders get private pods with reclining seats, slippers, snacks, and plenty of legroom — all for a fraction of the cost of airfare. His trip for two came to just $67, and economy travelers can ride the same route for as little as $10.

High-speed rail is reshaping how people move between cities with its convenience. Offering a smoother, faster alternative to flying, China's trains are cutting down on air traffic and the heavy pollution that comes with it.

For passengers, the benefits are immediate: fewer security headaches, more reliable schedules, and greater comfort on long journeys. For communities, widespread rail access means cleaner air and less dependence on short-haul flights, as well as much cleaner air to breathe.

Several commenters were quick to contrast China's system with existing U.S. transit. "The U.S. would never allow this luxury to be available," one person wrote, echoing a common frustration with America's underdeveloped passenger rail options.

"The U.S. is so brutally behind in many ways but the rail system is staggeringly behind," said another.

As more countries work to expand their rail networks, videos like Ng's are sparking fresh conversations about how fast and affordable trains could transform travel for people and the planet worldwide.

