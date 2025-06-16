Couple shares stunning video of unbelievable views from high-speed train: 'You definitely can't get these views on a plane'

"It is just such a magnificent time."

Travelers Mjayee and Maya, who post on TikTok under the Passport Visionz (@passportvisionz_) account, had a beautiful ride on a Chinese high-speed train and were eager to share what they saw.

"You definitely can't get these views on a plane," the couple wrote in the video caption. They later wrote in the comments that they were on their way to the southern city of Chongzuo.

The video showed the beautiful pastoral landscape whiz by while the couple stared in disbelief.

Trains are a great way to travel, and China has proved that it's a viable alternative to domestic flights. China's rail travel is one of the most advanced in the world, and lots of other countries are taking the hint.

France and Spain have made legislative moves to push consumers from air to rail travel, though private flights remain a steep obstacle. England is working to expand its high-speed rail system, while Canada is planning to establish a line through its most populous corridor. There are a handful of high-speed rail projects in the works in America, though they're a way off from completion.

While trains are more comfortable than flying, they're also much better for the environment. Short-haul flights are some of the most polluting options available.

Keeping travel pollution down can help curb destructive weather patterns like floods and droughts. It can reduce ocean ice melting, which in turn helps keep down sea level rise. Heat-trapping gases find their way into oceans, increasing acidification. The upper levels of the world's oceans suffer from higher temperatures from climate shifts as well, resulting in ecosystemic chaos.

The couple's TikTok followers were equally blown away by the view of the train ride.

"Could you imagine if we had trains like this here?!" said one community member.

"Trains over planes if it's doable. my god, it is just such a magnificent time," said another viewer.

