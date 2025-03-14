New high-speed rail project will totally change travel between major cities: 'A game changer'

"It takes a will and a determination by a government to move forward and lock in this progress."

Canada is set to transform intercity travel with an ambitious high-speed rail project connecting major cities across the central part of the country, per the Associated Press. Announced in February by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Transport Minister Anita Anand, the project promises faster, more efficient, and environmentally friendly transportation for millions of Canadians.

The fully electric rail network, named Alto, will span 1,000 kilometers (622 miles) and link Toronto, Peterborough, Ottawa, Montréal, Laval, Trois-Rivières, and Quebec City. Trains will reach speeds of up to 300 kilometers per hour (187 miles per hour), reducing travel time between Montréal and Toronto to just three hours — a major upgrade from current transit options.

The Canadian government has committed $3.9 billion CAD ($2.74 billion USD) over the next six years to finalize station locations, route planning, and other key details before construction begins. While officials haven't set a final cost or completion date, Trudeau emphasized the long-term significance of the project, saying it "will be a game changer for Canadians."

The Alto rail system will make daily life easier by significantly cutting travel times, offering commuters a faster, more predictable alternative to congested highways and delayed flights. With fewer cars on the road, drivers can expect less traffic on major highways, while passengers will enjoy a quicker, stress-free journey between cities.

Air quality should also improve as the shift from fuel-burning vehicles to electric trains reduces pollution. This means cleaner air for people living in densely populated areas along the route, leading to better respiratory health and overall well-being.

By replacing thousands of car trips and short-haul flights, the Alto system has the potential to drastically lower carbon pollution, helping Canada move toward a more sustainable future.

The Canadian government has selected Cadence, a consortium of companies, to co-design, build, finance, operate, and maintain the rail network. However, political uncertainty surrounds the project, as Trudeau has announced his resignation, and opposition parties plan to challenge his government with a no-confidence vote.

Despite this, Trudeau remains confident the project will move forward. "High-speed rail in this country was always going to be a project that would take long enough to build that it would cover multiple governments," he said, per the AP. "It takes a will and a determination by a government to move forward and lock in this progress."

