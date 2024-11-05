5 high-speed rail projects in the US that have the potential to change transportation as we know it

The U.S.'s rail system lags far behind other countries when it comes to both scale and speed, but strides are being made across the country to play catch-up.

High-speed rail provides consumers with fast, efficient, and often cheap transportation options. Not only is it more convenient for travelers, but high-speed rail also offers several environmental benefits — most notably, taking gas-guzzling cars off the roads and serving as a viable alternative to highly polluting and expensive air travel.

The U.S.'s rail system lags far behind other countries when it comes to both scale and speed, but strides are being made across the country to play catch-up.

🗣️ Would you support a tax increase to pay for high-speed rail in your state?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.