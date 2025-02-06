  • Tech Tech

China's new train aims to travel over 600 miles per hour — here's how it could set new standards for high-speed transportation

by Sam Westmoreland
The secret to T-Flight's incredible speed is its magnetic levitation technology.

Photo Credit: iStock

China's latest development in the world of high-speed rail is looking to take on a major hurdle in the fight to make transit more environmentally friendly: airplanes.

According to Railway Supply, China's T-Flight trains have been pushing the boundaries of what was thought possible with high-speed rail, reaching speeds of 387 miles per hour. But researchers aren't done yet. They're targeting a top speed of 621 miles per hour, which would make the T-Flight faster than commercial airliners.

The secret to T-Flight's incredible speed is its magnetic levitation technology. Maglev systems have been used for a while in high-speed trains, but the technology continues to improve. It uses magnets of opposite polarities to both keep the train off the ground and propel it forward along the track, eliminating friction and allowing the trains to reach incredible speeds quickly.

When combined with the T-Flight's uniquely aerodynamic design and low-vacuum tubes, the maglev systems allow it to reach heretofore untouchable speeds for a train.

But T-Flight isn't just about speed; passenger comfort is also a concern. Fortunately, the train offers 5G Wi-Fi, addressing concerns about connectivity aboard high-speed trains.

Maglev and other high-speed trains are seen as the environmentally friendly alternative to short- and middle-distance continental plane trips. They use less energy and can be powered by greener sources, such as solar or wind power.

High-speed trains are popping up around the globe. Europe has lines being built connecting major cities around the continent, including one from Poland through the Baltic states and another from Barcelona to Toulouse. In Asia, a route from Jakarta to Bandung welcomed 5.79 million passengers in its first year, while in the United States, a line from Los Angeles to Las Vegas is under construction.

It's not clear when the T-Flight will be implemented for use, but China certainly remains on the cutting edge of high-speed rail travel.

