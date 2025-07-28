Scientists make shocking discovery after letting next-gen EV battery soak in salt water for more than 2 days: 'Complete structural integrity'

A new test has pushed the boundaries of electric vehicle battery safety. Chinese automaker Chery's EV battery displayed incredible resilience to saltwater for two days. The battery emerged with "zero faults," proving EV durability in challenging environments.

Interesting Engineering reported that the battery was submerged in saltwater for 53 hours and 51 minutes.

Chery Automobile conducted the test as part of its Global Safety Challenge. Its Guardian Battery took the plunge in Indonesia, which is known for its high humidity.

The company wanted to simulate extreme moisture conditions in tropical or coastal deployments. The test would also verify performance during unforeseen accidents under these conditions.

The battery had "no leakage, no short circuit, no thermal runaway, and complete structural integrity." After immersion, it was reinstalled in a vehicle, powered up on the first attempt, and had a stable road trial.

One of the concerns about EVs is battery safety in extreme conditions. Traditional lithium-ion batteries can be vulnerable to moisture. Exposure can lead to short circuits or thermal runaway, an overheating reaction.

Carmakers are developing more robust battery systems that can withstand real-world hazards.

The Guardian Battery has many key features responsible for its strong construction. IP68-rated waterproofing and dust protection kept it impenetrable. A 2-millisecond emergency power cutoff and a wide operating temperature range maintained output.

This breakthrough enhancement shows the improved safety profile of EVs. Knowing an EV battery can withstand prolonged saltwater exposure gives drivers confidence. EVs can have more access to and appeal in coastal areas or places with heavy rainfall.

Accessibility allows more people to switch from gasoline cars, and making the transition reduces harmful tailpipe pollution in our communities. The result is cleaner air and better public health.

The shift to EVs contributes to curbing planet-overheating pollution from burning dirty fuels.

Increased durability and safety features make daily living easier for EV owners. The Guardian Battery's 24/7 real-time health monitoring system, for example, means less maintenance worries.

Chery's successful trial demonstrates its battery's potential to meet global safety standards. The next safety challenge is an underbody scraping test in Mexico. The company continues to push the limits of EV battery resilience and reliability.

