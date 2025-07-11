Automaker unveils jaw-dropping 'microcar' that could make waiting in traffic a thing of the past: 'Futuristic'

What if your commute felt more like riding a motorcycle — minus the safety concerns and potential for getting drenched in the rain? New Atlas reported that a new electric "microcar" from French company AEMotion may be the closest thing yet. Designed to tilt like a motorcycle while offering the stability of four wheels, this futuristic vehicle is already up for preorder.

Initially showcased at trade shows such as Viva Technology in Paris, the yet-to-be-named two-seater boasts an ultra-narrow 31-inch frame that allows it to slip through traffic with ease. It leans into turns like a bike, offering an agile and space-saving ride that includes impact protection, safety harnesses, and weather protection. With a top speed of 71 mph, a fixed battery range of 124 miles, and swappable battery packs that add 43 miles each, this electric vehicle is a marvel for urban mobility.

The benefits for drivers go beyond fun and bragging rights for driving something out of a sci-fi novel. Making your next car an EV can save you money on routine maintenance since it won't require oil or fluid changes. EV owners also save a ton of money on fuel, enjoy quieter engines, and benefit from the peace of mind that comes with not contributing to tailpipe pollution in their communities.

While some people may worry about pollution from EV battery production, it's much greener in the long run. For example, a Tesla Model 3 offsets the environmental impact of its production after just 13,500 miles of driving, making it cleaner than a Toyota Corolla over time.

While it's true that we need about 30 million tons of minerals each year for the clean energy transition, we're currently digging up 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels such as oil annually — and those get burned, releasing toxic and heat-trapping pollution into the atmosphere. EV battery minerals, on the other hand, can be recycled and reused.

AEMotion's vehicle is expected to launch its first batch in late 2026 to early 2027, with wider deliveries beginning after 2028. It's not entirely clear when the microcar will be available outside France, if at all, but the concept is already generating considerable buzz.

"I've always thought that this is what futuristic environmental urban mobility should look like," one person commented on YouTube.

