Company makes key breakthrough that could solve dangerous issue with electric vehicles: 'Hot topic in the automotive industry'

"Has been developed with exactly those needs in mind."

Global chemicals company Huntsman launched a polyurethane coating system for EV batteries last June to combat a phenomenon called "thermal runaway."

Thermal runaway, per the International Council on Clean Transportation, is a chemical process that occurs when a cell in a battery pack short-circuits. This causes the battery to heat up, setting off a chain reaction that can result in fires.

According to the International Fire and Safety Journal, Huntsman's Polyresyst EV5005 can be used as a coating for both metals and composites in batteries.

In a press release, Huntsman global automotive marketing director Irina Bolshakova called thermal runaway prevention a "hot topic in the automotive industry."

"Manufacturers are actively looking for materials that enable them to integrate additional fire resistance into battery enclosures … without adding weight or complexity to the design and manufacture of vehicles," she continued. "Polyresyst EV5005 system has been developed with exactly those needs in mind."

The system debuted at the Battery Show Europe in Stuttgart, Germany, alongside a line of similar systems, all intended for EV batteries. The coating provides a lightweight battery casing that acts as an extra layer of protection against thermal runaway.

By minimizing risks, companies like Huntsman help make electric vehicles more widespread.

Electric vehicles have gained popularity in recent years, with about 1 in 5 new cars sold globally being EVs, per Our World in Data.

Unfortunately, pervasive myths about their inefficiency in cold weather and fire safety concerns often prevent everyday people from making the switch.

While pervasive, it's important to note that there are considerably more fires involving internal-combustion vehicles than electric models. As noted by Autocar, Sweden's Authority for Social Protection and Preparedness found that just 0.4% of the country's 3,400 average yearly vehicle fires involve an EV, with a further 1.5% involving hybrids.

In addition to better than perceived safety, electric cars' reduced fuel costs save drivers huge amounts of money in the long run. Plus, they're better for the planet. Standard combustion vehicles are powered by fossil fuels, which pollute the atmosphere and can worsen respiratory conditions. EVs, on the other hand, release no toxic fumes.

And now, Huntsman's latest innovation could eliminate the pervasive concerns that could still be preventing uptake.

