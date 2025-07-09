Innovative companies roll out next-gen tech that will solve major issue with electric vehicles: 'Fastest and most reliable'

Forget the overnight charge. Australia's newest electric vehicle tech can top up a fleet vehicle faster than your lunch break.

That's the promise behind a new collaboration between SwitchDin and EV-NRG, two Australian companies rolling out what they describe as the "fastest and most reliable charging solution" for EV fleets, reported The Driven.

Capable of delivering a charge from 10% to 80% in under 20 minutes, the setup is built for speed and scale.

The system, known as a "Blueberry Cluster," features four charging ports with a combined 500 kilowatts of power. They've already been installed at sites operated by Viva Energy, one of Australia's biggest fuel suppliers and the company behind Shell-branded retailers, where they're paired with on-site solar and battery systems for extra efficiency.

However, the real innovation is in how that energy gets distributed.

SwitchDin's software accounts for electrons like air traffic controllers, managing where and when power flows. That's especially critical at depots, where operators may need to charge dozens or even hundreds of vehicles overnight.

"In the depot environment, we will see some of our country's largest charging sites with 10 to 100-plus plugs," said EV-NRG chief sales officer Chris Hewitt, per The Driven.

"Integrating many megawatts of chargers into the grid requires technology like SwitchDin's VEF platform to cleverly allocate and distribute power where it's needed most," Hewitt added.

These high-powered chargers are designed to meet rising demand, especially as Megawatt Charging Systems begin rolling out globally.

"Now the demand for high-power Megawatt Charging Systems is ramping up, the new global MCS Standard currently being trialed globally will also accelerate take-up," Hewitt said.

Beyond helping fleet operators save time and reduce infrastructure headaches, smarter, cleaner charging like this can help cut back on the air pollution and energy waste that hit communities hardest.

And while this rollout is geared toward commercial use, individual drivers can also maximize EV savings by pairing their car with rooftop solar. Charging at home using solar energy can drastically reduce electricity bills, and EnergySage's free quote tool makes it easy to get started.

