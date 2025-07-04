Startup sets out to build futuristic motorcycle inspired by aerospace technology — here's what's happening

San Francisco startup Lit Motors raised $1.6 million through a Wefunder equity crowdfunding campaign to advance the development of its self-balancing electric vehicle, the C-1, reported CleanTechnica.

The funding round drew support from over 1,000 investors, showing considerable interest in the company's approach to urban transportation. The C-1 combines a fully enclosed, two-wheeled electric vehicle with the agility of a motorcycle and the safety features of a car.

What sets the C-1 apart is its gyroscopic stabilization system, which keeps the vehicle upright. This technology, borrowed from aerospace engineering, gives the C-1 stability that's just about unheard of in two-wheeled vehicles.

The vehicle bridges the gap between cars and motorcycles by combining automotive safety features with electric motorcycle efficiency. The enclosed cabin offers car-like amenities, including climate control and digital displays, providing riders with weather protection and security.

Lit Motors projects the C-1 will achieve speeds exceeding 100 mph with a range of up to 200 miles per charge. These specifications match many current electric motorcycles while adding the protection and comfort of an enclosed cabin.

For consumers, the C-1 includes the financial benefits common to all electric vehicles. You'll save money on routine maintenance since no oil or fluid changes are needed. You'll also enjoy fuel savings, quieter operation, and zero tailpipe pollution.

As cities face increasing congestion and governments push for lower pollution, vehicles like the C-1 are an appealing solution for low-carbon, high-efficiency transportation.

Lit Motors plans to use the new funding to develop a production-ready prototype in partnership with German engineering firm Ideenion. The company has received more than 1,450 preorders for the C-1, with production targeted for 2029 and expected to scale to 300,000 units by 2034.

Some readers are critical of this approach. A commenter on CleanTechnica's site wrote, "They have a great EV here and ruining it with a gyroscope fiasco. Just build it with a pair of outriggers that drop at 3mph, 5kph to stop."

