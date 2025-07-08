Chevy unveils electric truck with boosted battery capable of astounding range — here's how it could help close the sales gap with Tesla

There's good news for Chevy Silverado fans ready to make a green transition. Electrek reports the automotive giant released a longer-range EV powerhouse that can go up to 493 miles with a Max battery pack.

General Motors' Chevy brand has not only narrowed in on Tesla sales as Electrek recently reported, but it's also outpacing other American rivals with 13 new EVs. One of those newest 2026 vehicles, the Chevy Silverado EV, gives drivers a choice between three models in nine different colors.

Chevrolet's statement boasts the new Trail Boss trim has up to 725 horsepower, 35-inch all-terrain tires, and 24% higher ground clearance, among other updates, including Google Maps integration.

Truck drivers can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 4.5 seconds using the Wide Open Watts mode. On the other hand, according to Chevrolet's release, you can take it easy with Super Cruise or Adaptive Cruise options.

Plus, it can tow up to 12,500 pounds.

An EV saves drivers from routine maintenance costs such as oil changes and fluctuating fuel prices. Plus, the 2026 Chevy Silverado EV LT version is $10,000 cheaper than the outgoing version. Depending on the model and battery pack, starting prices are $54,895 to $88,695.

Along with pricing, groundbreaking EV battery technology has helped Chevy close in on Tesla. For example, one Massachusetts company has created a 1,000-mile range EV battery. A Taiwanese company has unveiled one with a 12-minute charge.

More tech advancements and professional insight have made it easier to make your next car — or truck — an EV. With no tailpipe exhaust, these green vehicles pollute far less than gas-powered ones — you'd have to drive an EV an additional 13,500 miles before reaching "carbon parity" with combustion engines.

While the battery production process from mining lithium can be dirty — it requires 30 million tons of minerals during the clean energy transition — one day, such mining won't be necessary thanks to material reusability. Dirty fuels require constant mining and aren't replaceable.

"Good to see a more reasonable price-to-range ratio," said one commenter on the Electrek article.

Another predicted the work truck breaking ground for businesses: "It's gonna be a game-changer. Every HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and general contractor in the country is gonna have one."

