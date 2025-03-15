Major EV company unveils record-breaking car carrier set to transport thousands of vehicles: '[Enhanced] operational efficiency'

Electric vehicle giant BYD just launched a new cargo ship capable of carrying 9,200 of the automaker's electric and hybrid vehicles overseas for sale.

The new mega car carrier is called the Shenzhen, an ode to the Chinese automaker's hometown. And it's officially the world's largest ro-ro — or roll on, roll off — cargo ship made to transport large volumes of eco-minded vehicles.

Car News China reported the new vessel is 718.5 feet long and 126.7 feet wide. Its maximum speed is 18.5 knots, or about 21 miles an hour.

Though the Shenzhen is the world's largest car carrier, BYD claims it is also the world's most environmentally friendly. The company isn't providing exact details on how its carrier runs, but Car News China reported it's equipped with "energy-saving devices to enhance operational efficiency." The ship includes battery packs and shaft-belt generators to help power its needs, according to Electrek. It also utilizes natural gas and traditional marine fuel, per Car News China.

The Shenzhen is BYD's fourth cargo ship. The maker's first launched in January 2024 and has already completed trips to Europe and Brazil. BYD's three existing ro-ro ships can each carry up to 7,000 vehicles per trip.

Car News China reported that BYD plans to have a total of eight carriers by early 2026 to help fuel its global expansion. BYD has already entered the new energy auto market in 100 countries and regions around the globe — and that number is expected to rise in 2025.

The automaker sold a record 4.25 million new energy vehicles last year, a more than 40% increase from its 2023 numbers, per Car News China. This volume includes the maker's electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

BYD also produced more than 1.77 million vehicles last year, topping Tesla by about 4,500 units and securing its place as the world's largest new energy vehicle manufacturer. Tesla, however, produced more fully electric vehicles — 1.78 million vehicles compared to BYD's 1.76 million.

BYD's continued growth — and the success of competing EV manufacturers — is good news for the planet. The transportation sector is the second largest source of pollution heating up our planet, behind electricity and heat. Unlike gas-powered vehicles, EVs produce no planet-warming air pollution when driven and don't run on dirty energy sources.

Every EV on the road lowers transportation-related pollution, which is why the growing demand for EVs is something to celebrate. The Environmental Protection Agency reports that wider adoption of EVs would improve public health, lowering the risk of respiratory irritation, illnesses, and cancers linked to air pollution.

Electrek's report noted that BYD's growing presence in competing markets has forced legacy automakers to take EVs seriously. The news site reported that Nissan and Honda have "teamed up on EVs to fend off BYD's surge."

Recently launching in South Korea, BYD plans to launch new vehicles in Mexico, Brazil, Europe, Singapore, Thailand, and additional competitive regions this year.

