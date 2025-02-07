Honda unveils cutting-edge vehicles that will revolutionize driving: 'One of the industry's top class AI performances'

The cars will be built this year at Honda's plant in Marysville, Ohio.

Honda has unveiled two electric vehicle prototypes that will be available early next year. The cars feature cutting-edge technology that will revolutionize driving.

As reported by Bloomberg, the two cars — a sedan and a mid-size SUV — are the first of 30 cars that Honda plans to introduce globally by 2030. Both models will be equipped with a new in-house operating system called ASIMO.

As reported by Honda, the ASIMO OS will control functions such as automated driving and advanced driver assistance systems and an in-vehicle infotainment system. Honda said that its system had been developed to be one "that achieves one of the industry's top class AI performances," per Bloomberg.

The cars will be built this year at Honda's plant in Marysville, Ohio, alongside gas-powered cars and are part of the company's aim to sell 100% zero-emission vehicles in North America by 2040.

Many automobile makers are expanding their EV offerings to meet growing demand globally. This means that a large variety of EVs are available at different price points, and there is now an EV out there for every driver.

Making your next car an EV could save you a lot of money in the long run. EVs are much cheaper to drive because recharging typically costs less than refueling, and electricity prices are much more stable.

According to the Department of Energy, you could save up to $2,200 a year on fuel by driving an EV. Additionally, EVs typically cost much less to maintain and repair because they have no oil to change, no engine to maintain, and fewer parts to wear down.

EVs are also much better for the environment because they don't have any tailpipe pollution. Gas-powered cars run on dirty energy that, when burned, produces heat-trapping pollution that is contributing to the warming of the planet. As reported by MIT Climate, research has shown that over the course of their lifetime, EVs will create less carbon pollution than gasoline-burning cars under nearly all conditions.

