New cargo ship uses ancient methods for power — here's how it could revolutionize the industry

Long ago, wind was the No. 1 way to power a ship. Now, well over 150 years after that era, it looks like wind power is back in a big way. With it comes hope that we can cut back on pollution and change the course of humankind and our planet.

In late January, the world's largest wind-powered ship launched in Turkey. The Neoliner Origin is 450 feet long and utilizes 3,000 square meters of sails to haul up to 5,300 tons of freight. It also boasts a massive reduction in emissions relative to comparable fuel-powered ships.

Neoline President Jean Zanuttini told Agence France-Presse that by utilizing wind power and slightly reducing the ship's speed, "We can cut fuel consumption and therefore emissions by a factor of five compared with a conventional ship."

While cutting out unnecessary pollution is crucial for protecting the environment, the greater challenge is in reducing emissions from the things that are crucial to us.

According to U.N. Trade and Development, "over 80% of the volume of international trade in goods is carried by sea." That adds up to about 3% of global pollution, a major chunk relative to other industries. Reducing trade could reduce those emissions, but the impact that would have on the world economy and global health could be devastating.

With the launch of the Neoliner Origin, there is hope that maritime shipping can continue to thrive while drastically reducing the industry's impact on the environment. By turning back to an ancient method of seafaring and combining a cutting-edge hybrid diesel-electric engine, this ship is charting a new, planet-friendly way forward.

The Neoliner Origin is undergoing a six-month period of "fitting out," which essentially means the completion of construction. By summer, it will begin what could be its first of many trips to North America, kicking off a new, greener era of ocean travel.



