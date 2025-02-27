Lawmakers consider controversial proposal that could change the future of transportation in major city: 'There needs to be an aggressive plan'

The bold move could help combat air pollution and be life-changing for residents.

A major Indian state is considering a bold move to combat air pollution, and it could be life-changing for residents. Maharashtra has seen air quality worsen since the COVID-19 pandemic, so officials are looking into a proposal to ban petrol and diesel vehicles in Mumbai, which is a major city home to India's stock exchanges and several major banks and corporations.

"The vehicular emission is one of the main sources of air pollution," the Bombay High Court said in January, according to Reuters. "The roads in Mumbai metropolitan region are chocked with vehicles and density of the vehicles on the roads is alarming."

While the plan is still in the early stages of discussion, it could be a huge step forward, not just for India but for cities around the world trying to transition toward more eco-friendly and sustainable transportation.

If the proposal goes through, it would push for a shift toward electric vehicles and alternative transportation options, like public transit. India has already started expanding EV charging infrastructure and incentivizing green transportation, so this proposal could be a big part of the country's goals to minimize its carbon footprint.

While EVs cost more upfront, they save drivers money in the long term because of lower fuel and maintenance costs. A city-wide shift to EVs could also boost investments in green infrastructure and public transportation, expanding transportation options for residents.

Indian cities often rank among the world's most polluted, which not only is unhealthy for residents but also contributes to heating up our planet. EVs are much cleaner than gas-powered cars and can make a huge difference in the air pollution contributing to global warming.

Many governments around the world, including in the European Union and China, are making moves to phase out gas-powered cars and adopt clean-energy alternatives on a wide scale. If Maharashtra's proposal is passed, it could influence more cities to adopt similar policies.

Reactions to the proposal on Reddit were mixed. One person pointed to Mumbai's heavy construction and coal use, saying, "There needs to be an aggressive plan to shift to renewables hand in hand with pushing cars to EVs. That being said, this is a good long-term measure as long as it is implemented properly without disrupting the daily lives of all citizens."

Another commenter supports the move, saying, "Will definitely help with the pollution and rising [air quality index]."

