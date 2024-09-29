New high-speed rail system with 'party car' promises an unbelievable travel experience: 'Enjoy the ride'

"People have been dreaming of high-speed rail in America for decades … it's finally happening."

One of the nation's latest high-speed rail projects will give passengers a taste of Sin City's grandeur as they travel from Southern California to Las Vegas.

Brightline West, which plans to complete construction of the 218-mile route in time for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, recently released new renderings of the train's interior, per the Los Angeles Times.

The "party car" features sleek and bright designs and a spacious lounge equipped with a bar.

"With bold fuchsia interiors and a luxurious vibe, it's the perfect space to kick back, pop some champagne, and enjoy the ride from Vegas to California in style," read the company's post on X.

Brightline West spokesperson Antonio Castelan also told the LA Times that the passenger cars will be pet-friendly and have amenities like charging ports at every seat, free Wi-Fi, storage for luggage and bicycles, and restrooms with an "innovative hands-free experience."

The company officially broke ground on the $12 billion system in April. President Joe Biden awarded Brightline West $3 billion via the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, with the rest of the funding coming from tax-exempt bonds and private investors.

Its fully electric, emission-free trains — which will be built at a Siemens Mobility facility in New York starting in 2026 — will connect Rancho Cucamonga, Vegas, and two stops in between in just over two hours, slashing the travel time via car by half. It will also reach speeds up to 200 miles per hour, making it the country's first true high-speed rail network upon completion.

According to Brightline West, the project expects to create $10 billion in economic impact, $1 billion in tax revenues, and tens of thousands of jobs while removing 400,000 tons of carbon dioxide and preventing 700 million miles traveled by car per year.

It's all part of a nationwide movement to develop more planet-friendly forms of high-speed public transportation. Though the U.S. is far behind the likes of China and Japan in this regard, projects linking Dallas and Houston, as well as Los Angeles and San Francisco, show the country is finally ready to join the party.

"People have been dreaming of high-speed rail in America for decades — and now, with billions of dollars of support made possible by President Biden's historic infrastructure law, it's finally happening," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.

"Partnering with state leaders and Brightline West, we're writing a new chapter in our country's transportation story that includes thousands of union jobs, new connections to better economic opportunity, less congestion on the roads, and less pollution in the air."

