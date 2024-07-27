Traveler shares cost-conscious experience aboard Chinese high-speed rail: 'Incredible'

China's high-speed rail network is the envy of the rest of the world, allowing travelers to zoom around the country cheaply, efficiently, and with minimal environmental impact compared to driving or flying. But how much does it actually cost passengers? One TikTok content creator recently set out to answer that very question.

For one 4.5-hour train ride of a distance of around 600 miles, with the train running at speeds of around 120 to 150 miles per hour, food and travel content creator Jessie Z (@thejzjessie) ended up spending only $42.

Jessie Z pointed out that her trip was roughly the same distance as traveling from Atlanta to Washington, D.C. Making that trip by Amtrak train is possible — however, it would take over 14 hours and cost around $151.

You can also fly from Atlanta to D.C. A quick search shows that a one-way ticket for that trip costs somewhere between $75 to $100, and that's not counting whatever extra fees the airlines will squeeze you for. You also have to go through airport security and sit in a cramped, uncomfortable seat, all while utilizing a transportation method that produces vastly more planet-overheating pollution per passenger than trains do.

It also bears mentioning that all of the food that Jessie Z bought and consumed on her train journey looked way more delicious and cheaper than anything you could get on an airplane or an Amtrak train.

It is clear that it is well past time for high-speed rail to begin to make serious headway in the United States, and although the U.S. still lags behind many other countries' high-speed rail networks, things do appear to be slowly moving in the right direction. California's long-awaited network is finally under construction, and there is also a privately owned high-speed rail line in Florida.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Jessie Z's followers wholeheartedly agreed that they want more high-speed rail in the U.S.

"That's basically the cheaper end for an Amtrak ticket stateside, and like 3-5 times as fast. Incredible, how advanced," wrote one commenter.

"This is my sign to visit China," wrote another.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.