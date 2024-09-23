Officials announce plans for factory that will manufacture parts for train system connecting major U.S. cities: 'Bringing high-speed rail to America is no longer a dream'

The United States has lagged behind other countries in encouraging efficient rail travel.

The future of rail travel in the United States has progressed further down the tracks after an announcement by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

As ABC News reported, Schumer said the construction of the trains that will run on the upcoming high-speed rail line between Los Angeles and Las Vegas will be done at a factory in upstate New York.

It is hoped the rail route will be ready in time for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, allowing for improved travel options for visitors and hopefully discouraging short-haul plane travel and car journeys.

Traveling at consistent speeds of around 186 miles per hour, tourists and locals would be able to travel between the stations in just two hours, compared to four hours by car.

Siemens Mobility will be responsible for the construction of the trains, and the company's chief executive officer Marc Buncher said, "Bringing high-speed rail to America is no longer a dream but a reality," per ABC News.

While a number of factors can impact calculations regarding polluting impact by transportation type — including passenger numbers, journey route, and even weather conditions — it is widely recognized that trains are better for the planet than planes and cars.

While a number of factors can impact calculations regarding polluting impact by transportation type — including passenger numbers, journey route, and even weather conditions — it is widely recognized that trains are better for the planet than planes and cars.

Research from the United Kingdom's government, shared by Our World in Data, details that national rail services in the country produce 35 grams of carbon dioxide equivalent per passenger over each kilometer. Domestic flights, by comparison, produce 246 grams per "passenger kilometer," while diesel cars and petrol cars produce 171 grams and 170 grams, respectively.

The Los Angeles-to-Las Vegas route will be provided by Brightline, which already has a high-speed route in Florida between Orlando and Miami.

Hopefully, improved access to efficient rail lines can change the way we travel. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, 28% of planet-warming pollution was produced by the transportation sector in 2022. Of that total, light-duty vehicles accounted for 57% of it, while aircraft were responsible for 9%. Trains, on the other hand, only made up 2% of the total pollution from this sector.

With improved routes, faster speeds, and more comfortable rides, train travel can make a huge difference in reducing our polluting impact.

