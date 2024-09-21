High speed rail project connecting two major U.S. cities completes major step: 'State-of-the-art transportation'

The California High-Speed Rail Authority has completed a settlement agreement with several entities in the Grassland Ecological Area, paving the way for its Los Angeles-to-San Francisco route, Newsweek reported.

The agreement ensures environmental safeguards in the Grassland Ecological Area, as well as in Coyote Valley and Pacheco Pass, with the authority committing to incorporate wildlife crossings, avian enclosures, and sound barriers to protect local ecology amid construction and, eventually, actual train lines.

"This settlement reflects the hard work of state and local public agencies striving to protect natural resources and provide the public with new, state-of-the-art transportation that is clean, sustainable, and reduces our collective carbon footprint," former California High-Speed Rail Authority CEO Brian Kelly said.

Now, construction can move forward in the Central Valley, which is surely a relief to the many people following the progress of the project, which has already faced many delays over the years.

High-speed rail has been in the works in California for more than a decade, but only recently did construction actually begin in earnest on the proposed network. When the train lines actually open (sometime in the early 2030s), it will be a big win for Californians and the environment.

Studies have shown that high-speed rail is the most environmentally friendly form of long-distance travel, producing less planet-overheating pollution per passenger than cars or airplanes while also minimizing noise pollution and requiring far less space than roadways.

High-speed rail is also simply an easier, cheaper, and more efficient way to travel from a passenger perspective. In countries with robust high-speed rail networks — most notably, China — visitors are frequently blown away by how easy and affordable it is to get from one city to the next.

Meanwhile, in even more good news for West Coasters awaiting high-speed rail, the private Las Vegas-to-Southern California Brightline West project recently began work near the Nevada border. That line is slated for completion by 2028, ahead of the Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

