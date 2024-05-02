  • Tech Tech

Workers break ground on multibillion-dollar high-speed rail line connecting Las Vegas to Los Angeles: 'More where that came from'

"More where that came from."

by Kenneth Wilson
"More where that came from."

Photo Credit: Brightline

According to Bloomberg and prior reporting in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, workers broke ground in late April on the construction of a 218-mile stretch of high-speed rail between Southern California and Las Vegas.

This line, connecting a station on Las Vegas Boulevard to the Metrolink in Southern California, has received $6.5 billion from the federal government between debt instruments and appropriated tax dollars, $3 billion of it coming in December as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

This money, invested from the Biden administration and Department of Transportation, represents a little over half the cost of the $12 billion rail line. The rest will be provided by Brightline, the contractor chosen by the federal government, using private capital and debt.

This will be the first high-speed rail line in the United States, supporting transportation at over 200 mph. It is due to be completed before the commencement of the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028.



💡 Get money for home upgrades

Rewiring America makes it easy to get info about upgrading your home with tax credits. Sign up today to learn more about helping yourself while helping the planet.



By clicking Learn More, you agree to send your info to Rewiring America, who agrees to use it according to their privacy policy.

It is also an important milestone in American climate investment. High-speed rail is an alternative to traveling in personal vehicles, which are responsible for significant carbon pollution.

Perhaps even more significantly, the project provides an alternative to flying between two places that are relatively close together, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. In a news release, Brightline described the ideal role of high-speed rail as connecting "city pairs that are too short to fly and too far to drive."

Watch now: Solar-powered boats from the Honnold Foundation are making a difference in the Amazon

According to a report in The Washington Post, this is one of five proposed projects in the United States, and it will be completely electric. The expansion of similar infrastructure is an important part of creating a greener, cleaner future.

"Here's to seeing that through, and more where that came from," Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Author and academic Ian Bremmer captured the mood by posting "about damned time!"

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.

Cool Picks

"We worked with an architect and we were very deliberate about how we wanted to have a simple but attractive home."
Home

Here are 5 innovative design ideas that can protect homes during the most extreme weather disasters

Bill McKibben Inflation households savings account
Home

This new law is like a free '$8,000 bank account' for remodeling your home — here's how to take advantage of it

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here's a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: 'I can tell you firsthand — it works'

Solar Panels
Business

This startup helps you save money on your utility bills by switching to solar power — no rooftop panels necessary

Cool Divider
x