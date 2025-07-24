Officials unveil game-changing facility that could transform power grid: 'A key element on the road to energy transition'

European energy company MET Group has inaugurated its 40-megawatt battery storage system in Százhalombatta, Hungary, indicating a strong push toward renewable energy for the region.

The Dunamenti Power Plant is home to this new project, which builds on an existing 4-megawatt facility that was established in 2022 using Tesla Megapack 2 batteries, as Hungarian Conservative reported.

The MET Duna energy storage unit consists of 48 battery containers and 240 inverters that were manufactured by Huawei Technologies. It received over $11 million in state funding to build the project, although the report noted that the total investment value was not disclosed.

Investment in developments such as these also creates jobs for local communities while also reducing energy costs for locals.

Homeowners can also add solar panels to further reduce their energy bills, and connecting them to the grid can help to increase electricity reliability in the area.

"The application of battery energy storage systems is a key element on the road to energy transition, as they allow [us] to increase the penetration of new renewable sources into the power grid," said Peter Horvath, CEO of the Dunamenti Power Station, in a MET Group statement.

It further explained that the storage capacity of the battery facility is sufficient to supply the entire decorative and public lighting needs for the city of Budapest for four hours.

The 40-megawatt BESS will be integrated with other clean-energy additions at the facility, including solar power generation, upgraded gas turbine units, and electric boilers with energy reservoirs.

These battery systems help increase grid reliability and support renewable energy sources such as solar and wind, boosting economic development and clean energy infrastructure.

As The Guardian reported in 2024, renewable energy accounted for over 30% of the world's electricity supply, and its continued momentum is helping to reduce the use of dirty fuels — which, when burned, produce heat-trapping pollution that increases global temperatures.

The Százhalombatta facility is just one of the many forward-thinking projects that the Switzerland-based MET Group has deployed across Europe. It's also working to bring a 200-megawatt portfolio of standalone battery projects to Germany, which it hopes to begin building by the end of the year.

"We must strive by all possible means to exploit Hungary's renewable energy sources as extensively as possible, using well-established, cost-effective technologies," said Péter Kaderják, executive director of the Hungarian Battery Association.

