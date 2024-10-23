5 technologies that show why Tesla is more than just a car company

"It is clear that Tesla is investing in the future of EVs."

Almost everyone knows that Tesla is one of the most successful electric vehicle companies in the U.S. and across the world. But that's not all it contributes to the clean energy industry.

While CEO Elon Musk has put himself in the company in headlines for many reasons in recent years, often drawing a lot of criticism and controversy, Tesla itself has generally maintained a strong reputation.

That rep took a bit of a hit at the latest Robotaxi unveiling event, which was panned by many (including a diplomatic but clear criticism from the industry's biggest YouTuber, Marques Brownlee) for seeming unrealistic about expectations but also presenting a degree of smoke and mirrors around the Robovan and what many saw as a sneaky use of human teleoperators for its Optimus robots. While any or all of the three products showcased at the event could end up making the company money, the bad press caused Telsa's stock to drop about 13%.

Still, when it comes to pushing the boundaries of cleaner electrification technology, Tesla is probably the first company that comes to mind for most experts, and that's not just cars and robots. From advancing how we charge our EVs to providing energy storage for entire power grids, Tesla has made it clear that it is much more than just a company that makes cars.

