Major investment announced to shore up US battery supply: 'Will invest billions of dollars into American communities'

"The energy storage industry is providing essential power when needed most."

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) has announced a major commitment to invest $100 billion by 2030 in expanding the domestic battery energy storage industry, which it expects will create 350,000 jobs.

Battery storage is a key component for expanding our use of renewable energy resources to power our electricity needs across the country. It will boost electric grid reliability and help keep energy costs low for families and businesses, all while reducing reliance on burning dirty fuels for power.

"The energy storage industry is providing essential power when needed most while boosting domestic manufacturing and creating jobs across the country," said Jason Grumet, CEO of the ACP, in a statement shared by Renewable Energy Magazine.

"Today's historic commitment will invest billions of dollars into American communities and position the United States as a manufacturing leader in battery technology that is critical to national and grid security."

This announcement follows years of previous investments under the Biden-Harris administration, including $140 billion by companies to support battery production and critical mineral supply chains.

In 2024, the Department of Energy also announced $3 billion to boost advanced batteries and materials, as well as $25 million to support scalability in the industry.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

Utility-scale battery storage capacity exceeded 26 gigawatts in 2024, and operators project adding another 19.6 GW to the grid in 2025.

This will help store the power from renewable sources like solar and wind, balancing the grid during off-peak hours of generation. Additionally, it can lower energy bills and harden the grid against extreme weather events, such as blizzards and heat waves, the report noted.

LG Energy Solution shared that it has committed $1.4 billion to develop its new Holland, Michigan, facility, which is expected to begin battery production this year, while Form Energy and Fluence both expressed additional support in bolstering domestic manufacturing.

Although the sustainable energy economy has seen its ups and downs, it has a bright future, is backed by strong economic indicators for long-term growth, and is even outperforming fossil fuel stocks.

This also opens up opportunities for small investors to support the development of green technologies and renewable energy projects. Platforms like GreenPortfolio and its trusted advisors have a fiduciary responsibility to help guide your investment strategies so they benefit both the environment and your wallet.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.