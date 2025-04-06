  • Business Business

Developer breaks ground on massive new project set to power 160,000 homes: 'A vital role in the state's energy landscape'

"Solar energy is widely regarded as among the safest forms of utility-scale electricity generation."

by Beth Newhart
"Solar energy is widely regarded as among the safest forms of utility-scale electricity generation."

Photo Credit: Vesper Energy

A renewable energy developer is making a big investment in Texas by installing six square miles of solar panels, Electrek reported.

More than 1.36 million panels on 3,900 acres make up the massive clean energy farm, which is located at Hornet Solar in Swisher County, Texas. Once it's fully operational this spring, the farm will be able to power 160,000 local homes every year. 

"The seamless coordination between our team and our EPC partner, Blattner, has enabled us to remain ahead of schedule and on budget while ensuring quality throughout the process," said Juan Suarez, co-CEO of Vesper Energy, the developer behind the project, per Electrek.

It's estimated that Hornet Solar will contribute more than $100 million in tax revenue to Swisher County without raising taxes, benefiting school districts, hospitals, and the local government. Installation at the farm first started in the fall of 2023.

"With Texas' all-in energy production model, every type of energy generated can help Texas remain an energy leader with a strong, reliable grid. Solar generation plays a vital role in the state's energy landscape," Hornet Solar says on its website.

"Harnessing the abundant sunlight allows Texas to produce solar power, contributing to the energy mix when demand for energy is high, thereby enhancing stability and reducing the opportunity for grid failure," it adds.  

Watch now: This company is making it easier than ever to save money with solar power

Hornet Solar uses panels designed with a tracking system that follows the sun's movements throughout the day for the most efficient production. Harnessing the sun's energy during peak daylight hours maximizes the supply of sustainable electricity.

Solar power farms benefit local homeowners by lowering the cost of energy, improving air quality, and reducing pollution. They can also have a positive impact on wildlife, particularly bird diversity

"Solar energy is widely regarded as among the safest forms of utility-scale electricity generation," Hornet Solar says on its website. "Solar panels are quiet, with few moving parts, and silicon-based solar panels contain no hazardous waste."

What kind of solar tech would you be the most willing to use?

Rooftop panels 🏠

Community solar 🤝

A portable solar generator 🔋

None of the above 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x