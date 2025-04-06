Developer breaks ground on massive new project set to power 160,000 homes: 'A vital role in the state's energy landscape'

"Solar energy is widely regarded as among the safest forms of utility-scale electricity generation."

A renewable energy developer is making a big investment in Texas by installing six square miles of solar panels, Electrek reported.

More than 1.36 million panels on 3,900 acres make up the massive clean energy farm, which is located at Hornet Solar in Swisher County, Texas. Once it's fully operational this spring, the farm will be able to power 160,000 local homes every year.

"The seamless coordination between our team and our EPC partner, Blattner, has enabled us to remain ahead of schedule and on budget while ensuring quality throughout the process," said Juan Suarez, co-CEO of Vesper Energy, the developer behind the project, per Electrek.

It's estimated that Hornet Solar will contribute more than $100 million in tax revenue to Swisher County without raising taxes, benefiting school districts, hospitals, and the local government. Installation at the farm first started in the fall of 2023.

"With Texas' all-in energy production model, every type of energy generated can help Texas remain an energy leader with a strong, reliable grid. Solar generation plays a vital role in the state's energy landscape," Hornet Solar says on its website.

"Harnessing the abundant sunlight allows Texas to produce solar power, contributing to the energy mix when demand for energy is high, thereby enhancing stability and reducing the opportunity for grid failure," it adds.

Hornet Solar uses panels designed with a tracking system that follows the sun's movements throughout the day for the most efficient production. Harnessing the sun's energy during peak daylight hours maximizes the supply of sustainable electricity.

Solar power farms benefit local homeowners by lowering the cost of energy, improving air quality, and reducing pollution. They can also have a positive impact on wildlife, particularly bird diversity.

"Solar energy is widely regarded as among the safest forms of utility-scale electricity generation," Hornet Solar says on its website. "Solar panels are quiet, with few moving parts, and silicon-based solar panels contain no hazardous waste."

