Scientists stunned after making breakthrough discovery in pursuit of artificial photosynthesis: 'An important piece of the puzzle'

The puzzle piece has come in the form of a new molecule.

Scientists seeking to develop carbon-neutral fuels using artificial photosynthesis have achieved a massive breakthrough, according to a new study published in Nature Chemistry.

Significant technical hurdles remain to be overcome, Oliver Wenger, one of the study's authors, explained to Phys.org, "but we have identified and implemented an important piece of the puzzle."

This puzzle piece has come in the form of a new molecule that can hold two positive charges and two negative charges simultaneously after being struck with bursts of light.

Such a molecule is essential to creating artificial photosynthesis, which would allow scientists to produce carbon-neutral fuels using sunlight.

Previously, scientists had only succeeded in getting molecules to hold similar electrical charges by using energy-intensive, extremely focused sources of light such as lasers.

With the new molecule, the researchers were able to use a much dimmer light source that more closely approximated sunlight.

The breakthrough has brought the prospects of artificial photosynthesis and carbon-neutral fuels one step closer to reality.

"We hope that this will help us contribute to new prospects for a sustainable energy future," Wenger told Phys.org.

Photosynthesis is the process by which plants combine sunlight and carbon dioxide to create energy-rich sugars, which plants (and the animals that feed on them) use for energy. This chemical process provides the foundation for much of the life on Earth.

Researchers worldwide have been seeking ways to replicate this natural process to produce cleaner sources of energy, including carbon-neutral fuels. In theory, when these fuels are used for energy, they would release only as much carbon as was initially used in their production, making them carbon-neutral.

According to the UN, nonrenewable, extracted fuels like natural gas and coal are responsible for 75% of all heat-trapping pollution and 90% of all planet-warming carbon dioxide that enters the atmosphere.

In order to reverse the trend of rising global temperatures, it is necessary to transition the world's economy off of these dirtier fuels and toward cleaner sources of energy.

While renewables like solar and wind already are producing energy today, carbon-neutral fuels made via artificial photosynthesis could play a key role in powering tomorrow's cleaner-energy economy.

Scientists believe that artificial photosynthesis could one day be used to create carbon-neutral fuels like hydrogen, methanol, and even synthetic gasoline, according to Phys.org. Such fuels would not necessarily replace the need for renewables like solar and wind, but could be used in applications better suited for those fuels.

When it comes to reducing heat-trapping pollution, the world needs to adopt an all-of-the-above approach to cleaner, alternative energy sources.

