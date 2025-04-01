Scientists make major energy breakthrough with 'state-of-the-art' photosynthesis technique: 'Only energy and useful chemicals were created'

They synthesized materials that could be used in antidepressant and hay fever drugs.

A Japanese research team believes it has found a potential medical and green-energy breakthrough by replicating a process that has been powering Earth since its formation.

The team from Nagoya University has developed a method of artificial photosynthesis that uses water and sunlight to turn organic-compound waste into energy and pharmaceutical materials. The new process is called artificial photosynthesis directed toward organic synthesis (APOS), which differs from other artificial photosynthesis methods because it uses organic matter and water as raw materials in its reaction.

Their research was recently published in the journal Nature Communications.

"Artificial photosynthesis involves chemical reactions that mimic the way plants convert sunlight, water, and carbon dioxide into energy-rich glucose," Professor Susumu Saito, one of the lead researchers, said in a release. "Waste products, which are often produced by other processes, were not formed; instead, only energy and useful chemicals were created."

Photosynthesis is one of the building blocks of life. It's the process by which plants absorb water, sunlight, and carbon dioxide and create oxygen and glucose.

The Nagoya research team's new method of replicating this process promotes the decomposition of waste matter and creates both green hydrogen and a variety of organic compounds that can be used in medical and pharmaceutical applications.

In experiments, they synthesized materials that could be used in antidepressant and hay fever drugs and were able to modify a drug that treats blood lipid levels.

"Our state-of-the-art technique could potentially produce useful carbon materials without forming carbon dioxide and waste," Saito said in the release.

Artificial photosynthesis has been at the forefront of many scientific breakthroughs over the past few years.

Cambridge University researchers used the method to create floating devices that mimic leaves, with the ability to create fresh water and hydrogen fuel. Another Japanese research project resulted in a hydrogel that can create sustainable, renewable energy.

Experts even believe the process could help us one day sustain life on Mars.

