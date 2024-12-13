Scientists capture futuristic energy source using artificial photosynthesis technology: 'The possibilities are exciting'

Scientists have discovered that a soft, gel-like material called a hydrogel could hold the key to unlocking boundless clean energy by mimicking the natural process of photosynthesis.

According to Earth.com, researchers have been racing to develop eco-friendly solutions to fight the climate crisis and have turned to nature itself for those answers. Recently, a team of scientists from the Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (JAIST) and the University of Tokyo sought to investigate how artificial photosynthesis could help us access more clean energy.

The team created an innovative, nature-inspired hydrogel — a 3D network of polymer material that rapidly absorbs and retains water and other liquids. It produces oxygen and hydrogen through a complex artificial process that replicates photosynthesis, potentially providing us with a new avenue to generate sustainable, renewable energy.

Earth.com explained that the scientists relied on good, old-fashioned sunlight instead of electricity to split water molecules and produce clean, energy-efficient hydrogen power. The next-gen energy source has already been used to build hydrogen fuel cells for the shipping industry, a high-speed train in China, and even an entire apartment complex in South Korea.

Lead researcher Professor Kosuke Okeyoshi believes using artificial photosynthesis to drive hydrogen production could help overcome current challenges in creating hydrogen-based fuels.

"Hydrogen is a fantastic energy source because it is clean and renewable. Our hydrogels offer a way to produce hydrogen using sunlight, which could help sustainably reshape energy technologies," said Professor Okeyoshi, per Earth.com.

The photosynthesis technology overcomes a significant challenge faced by prior efforts to create bioinspired photosynthesis systems: molecule aggregation. Using an intricately planned polymer network, the team tackled the problem of molecules clumping together, increasing the amount of hydrogen that can be produced.

"What's unique here is how the molecules are organized within the hydrogel," JAIST doctoral student Reina Hagiwara said. "By creating a structured environment, we've made the energy conversion process much more efficient."

This breakthrough in artificial photosynthesis technology could make it easier and cheaper to produce hydrogen moving forward, though the team acknowledged more work is needed to fine-tune the process.

"We have shown the potential, but now we need to refine the technology for industrial use. The possibilities are exciting, and we're eager to continue pushing forward," said Professor Okeyoshi.

The team is focusing on ramping up the hydrogels' energy conversion efficiency, scaling up the technology for commercial use, and further testing to ensure it's ready for practical applications.

If the sunlight-powered hydrogen process is successful on a large scale, it could potentially be used as fuel for vehicles, electricity generation, and industrial processes, among other uses, helping us reduce our reliance on planet-overheating dirty fuels such as oil and gas.

