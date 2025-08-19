Engineers develop incredible wind-powered solution for common issue with solar panels: 'Will reduce the maintenance costs'

A layer of dust on a solar panel may not seem like a big deal, but it's actually a major issue when it comes to a panel's functionality, efficiency, and longevity. This issue is particularly concerning for solar panels that aren't within easy reach of water-based cleaning systems, such as systems in the desert, the high mountains, or even outer space.

Fortunately, one research team's "breakthrough" discovery is promising a new way to clean dusty solar panels using only wind power, Interesting Engineering reported.

The study, published in the journal Nano Energy, was conducted by a joint research team from the Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science & Technology as well as Samsung Electronics.

The researchers used an electrodynamic screen, which serves as a self-cleaning surface, to remove the dust from the panels. But where prior attempts to use that screen had relied on a combination of electric fields and gravity to sweep away dust particles — an inconsistent and ineffective approach — this new method utilizes independent, renewable wind power to keep their EDS working.

This is beneficial on multiple levels. Instead of needing an external power source to generate electric fields, this new solution utilizes a wind-powered rotational triboelectric nanogenerator (RTENG) that can fully power itself, regardless of where it's located.

Researchers have found that the RTENG and EDS combination is highly effective. With a dust removal efficiency of 83.48%, the new system works roughly 1.6 times as effectively as the earlier model. This was true regardless of how the panels were angled or tilted, a factor that had caused issues with the gravity-based cleaning model.

This solution was also able to restore solar panels to approximately 96% of their original power conversion efficiency. Considering that this efficiency generally diminishes over time because of an accumulation of dust, this could mean significantly extending the usable life of a panel.

"This technology will reduce the maintenance costs of solar panels and can be applied efficiently across a wide range of environments," lead researcher and professor Cheoljae Lee told Interesting Engineering.

The study's findings have the potential to be a major win for all solar panels, but it could particularly benefit off-grid solar solutions like the ones used in remote tiny homes. By harnessing free and sustainable wind power to keep the panels clean, this approach has the ability to be cheaper and more reliable for homeowners in both the short run and the long run.

